Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Polymerization Initiators Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymerization Initiators estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. Peroxides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Azo Compounds segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Polymerization Initiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Adeka Corporation
- Akkim Kimya
- Akzonobel
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- LANXESS AG
- Lyondellbasell Industries
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
- MPI Chemie
- NOF Corporation
- Pergan GmbH
- Peroxychem
- United Initiators
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polymerization Initiators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Polymerization Initiators Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peroxides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Peroxides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Peroxides by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Azo
Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Azo Compounds by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Azo Compounds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Persulfate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Persulfate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Persulfate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Free-Radical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Free-Radical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Free-Radical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cationic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Cationic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Cationic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anionic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Anionic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Anionic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Chloride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Chloride by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Chloride by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Polystyrene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Polystyrene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peroxides,
Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and
Anionic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,
Polyethylene and Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peroxides,
Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the Years 2014,
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
