Global Indoor Air Purification Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Airborne Diseases Drives Growth

The global indoor air purification market is expected to grow from $21.71 billion in 2022 to $23.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The indoor air purification market is expected to grow to $33.26 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Major players in the indoor air purification market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N V, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Limited, Unilever plc, Whirlpool Corporation, Aerus LLC, Legend Brands Inc., xpower, Abatement Technologies, Omnitech Design, Pullman Ermator Inc., Envirco Corporation, Camfil Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., and Lifa Air Ltd.

Indoor air purification refers to the purification of indoor air using air filters. It is a device that removes contaminating particles (such as dust, pollen, and dander) from the air to enhance its quality.



The main types of indoor air purification are dust collectors and vacuums, fume and smoke collectors, mist eliminators, bad odor and harmful gasses, fire and emergency exhaust, viruses and fungus. Dust collectors and vacuums are used to maintain and improve air quality by removing harmful dust, fine particle contaminants and other pollutants from the ambient to enhance the quality of indoor air.

The major technologies used in indoor air purification are HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, ionic filters and others. The main functions are manual and sensor. The indoor air purification are distributed through direct selling, e-commerce, supermarkets or hypermarkets, and specialty stores to be used in industrial, and commercial and residential uses.



Product innovation is a key trend in gaining popularity in the indoor air purification market. Major companies operating in the indoor purification market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2022, Dyson Limited, a UK-based company that deals in air purifiers and home appliances, launched Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool, a new air purifier with hot and cold air output and HEPA filtration. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool both have improved HEPA filters that are based on the new HEPA H13 standard that can capture 99.5% of particles as tiny as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores as well as the H1N1 virus and enhanced acoustics 20% quieter than their earlier variants.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the indoor air purification market in 2022. The regions covered in the indoor air purification report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the indoor air purification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to boost the growth of the indoor air purification market going forward. Airborne diseases are transmitted through the air in which pathogenic microbes are discharged from an infected person.

Indoor air purification systems are commonly used to safeguard the air inside residential and commercial establishments to capture and eliminate airborne contaminants that raise the risk of illness capture, including allergens, dust, lint, to enhance air quality. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, a US-based national public health agency, approximately 264 mumps cases were reported by 39 jurisdictions in 2022.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is driving the growth of the indoor air purification market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.72 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $33.26 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Indoor Air Purification Market Characteristics



3. Indoor Air Purification Market Trends And Strategies



4. Indoor Air Purification Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Indoor Air Purification Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Indoor Air Purification Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Indoor Air Purification Market



5. Indoor Air Purification Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Indoor Air Purification Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Indoor Air Purification Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Indoor Air Purification Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Dust Collectors and Vacuums

Fume and Smoke Collectors

Mist Eliminators

Bad Odor and Harmful Gasses

Fire and Emergency Exhaust

Viruses and Fungus

6.2. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

HEPA

Electrostatic Precipitators

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Manual

Sensor

6.4. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Direct Selling

E-Commerce

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

6.5. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Industrial

Commercial and Residential

7. Indoor Air Purification Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Indoor Air Purification Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

