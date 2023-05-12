New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032574/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Flexible segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Arkema S.A.
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Dow, Inc.
- Evercrete Corporation
- Fosroc International Limited
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Indulor Chemie GmbH
- MAPEI S.p.A.
- Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Sika AG
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- W. R. Meadows, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032574/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Flexible by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Acrylic Polymer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SBR
Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for SBR Latex by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential Buildings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Residential
Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Public Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Flexible and
Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic Polymer and
SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application - Residential
Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Buildings,
Non-Residential Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2023 (E)
Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 102: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for
2023 (E)
Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 107: India 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 108: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility -
Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 113: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 114: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Acrylic
Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application -
Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings and Public
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified
Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential
Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by
Flexibility - Flexible and Non-Flexible - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Flexibility - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Non-Flexible for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type -
Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Acrylic Polymer and SBR Latex for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by
Application - Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings
and Public Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Buildings,
Non-Residential Buildings and Public Infrastructure for the
Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America
for 2023 (E)
Table 124: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Polymer
Modified Cementitious Coatings by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032574/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032574/?utm_source=GNW