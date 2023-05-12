Global Motor Insurance Market Report 2023: Increase in the Number of Automobiles on the Road Propels Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Insurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global motor insurance market is expected to grow from $738.65 billion in 2022 to $806.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The motor insurance market is expected to grow to $1,122.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Major players in the motor insurance market are Allianz SE, State Farm Insurance, AXA, Zurich Insurance, Allstate Corporation, GEICO, Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd., HDFC ERGO, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, The Progressive Corporation, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Reliance General Insurance Company, Assicurazioni Generali, The People's Insurance Company of China Ltd., MetLife Inc., Aegon NV, and The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Motor insurance refers to an automotive insurance policy that covers vehicles against financial losses caused by accidents or physical damage. It is a contract whereby the insurer takes on the risk of any losses that the owner or driver of a car might have as a result of harm to people or property as a result of an accident.



The major types of motor insurance are treaty reinsurance and facultative reinsurance. Treaty reinsurance refers to insurance purchased from another insurer by an insurance company and it usually includes an entire policy grouping or motor insurance package for automotive coverage. Major types of policies are liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and personal injury protection. It used to protect both new and old vehicles, which includes various types of vehicles such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).



Technological advancements have emerged as the major trend gaining popularity in the motor insurance market. Major companies operating in the motor insurance market are incorporating technologically advanced solutions in insurance operations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2022, XA Group, a Dubai-based technology company, launched Addenda, a digital platform powered by blockchain that will enable insurers to reconcile motor vehicle recovery receivables. In order to help Addenda manage all the important touchpoints in the automotive claims value chain by connecting insurers, brokers, repairers, and customers, the business hopes to further improve Addenda by integrating existing products into the platform.



In January 2021, The Allstate Corporation, a US-based insurance company, acquired National General Holdings Corp for an amount of $4 billion. With this acquisition, the company plans to advance its strategy of increasing personal lines insurance market share. National General Holdings Corp. is a US-based insurance company operating in the motor insurance market.



North America was the largest region in the motor insurance market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the motor insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the motor insurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in the number of automobiles on the road is expected to propel the growth of the motor insurance market going forward. Automobiles such as cars, buses, and trucks, are self-propelled vehicles that use a power source for propulsion and are used to transport passengers and goods on land.

People are buying auto insurance to protect themselves from financial losses, which ultimately fuels the demand for motor insurance and is prominently attributed to the benefits offered by motor insurance, which include cost coverage for an injured person, medical coverage, lost wages, vehicle repair, and any property damaged in an accident.

For instance, according to the National Transportation Statistics 2021 report published by the US Department of Transportation, an executive department of the U.S. federal government, in 2021, 11,34,61,353 vehicles were registered in the USA. In 2020, automobiles accounted for 10,51,43,990, while 8,317,363 motorcycles were registered across the nation.

Furthermore, in November 2022, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a UK-based trade association of motor vehicles, the UK's car production had risen by 7.4% to 69,524 units as compared to the previous year. Therefore, the increase in the number of automobiles on the road is driving the growth of the motor insurance market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $806.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1122.41 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Motor Insurance Market Characteristics



3. Motor Insurance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Motor Insurance Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Motor Insurance Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Motor Insurance Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Motor Insurance Market



5. Motor Insurance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Motor Insurance Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Motor Insurance Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Motor Insurance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Motor Insurance Market, Segmentation By Types, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Treaty Reinsurance

Facultative Reinsurance

6.2. Global Motor Insurance Market, Segmentation By Policy Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Liability Insurance

Comprehensive Coverage

Collision Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

6.3. Global Motor Insurance Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Age, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

New Vehicles

Old Vehicles

6.4. Global Motor Insurance Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

7. Motor Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Motor Insurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Motor Insurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6v8kh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment