Global Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Appway, Crealogix Holding, EdgeVerve Systems and Fiserv

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global digital banking platform market grew from $6.09 billion in 2022 to $6.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The digital banking platform market is expected to grow to $11.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Major players in the digital banking platforms market are Appway AG, Crealogix Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Temenos, Worldline SA, Cor Financial Solution Ltd., FIS Inc., Vsoft Corporation, Apiture, BNY Mellon, and CR2.

A digital banking platform refers to financial services that enable a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. The digital banking platform is used by the banks to adapt and optimize enhanced technologically advanced services delivered via mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, desktop computers, and other devices.



The main types of digital banking platforms are corporate and retail banking. Corporate banking refers to the aspect of banking that deals with corporate customers. The various components include platforms and services. The various banking modes include online banking and mobile banking that are deployed through the cloud and on-premise.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital banking platform market. Major companies operating in the digital banking platform market are developing new technologies to reduce operating costs and enable faster and safer transactions.



In March 2022, SoFi Technologies, Inc., a US-based online bank and online personal finance company, acquired Technisys S.a.r.l. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, Technisys brings a unique, strategic technology and company to the SoFi family, supporting SoFi in its goal of developing the AWS of fintech by offering best-of-breed products as a one-stop-shop financial services platform. Technisys' business also complements and strengthens SoFi's Galileo division. Technisys S.a.r.l. is a Canada-based digital banking company.



North America was the largest region in the digital banking platforms market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this digital banking platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the digital banking platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is expected to propel the growth of the digital banking platform market going forward. Online banking refers to an electronic payment system that enables customers to conduct a range of financial transactions through a website or payment app.

Online banking helps improve services and increase profits, causing financial institutions to shift their focus to digital banking, resulting in the growth of the digital banking platform market.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, by 2025, India's fintech market is expected to reach Rs. 6.2 trillion (USD83.42 billion). Fintech financial services are responsible for transforming the banking system into various digital channels such as online channels and social channels. Therefore, the shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is driving the growth of the digital banking platform market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

