AECL, CNL and Global First Power Unveil the Site of GFP’s Proposed Small Modular Reactor at the Chalk River Laboratories

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and Global First Power (GFP) are pleased to announce that GFP has selected a location at the Chalk River Laboratories to site its proposed Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) project. AECL Vice-President of Science, Technology and Commercial Oversight, Amy Gottschling, CNL President & CEO, Joe McBrearty, and GFP President & CEO, Jos Diening, were joined by local elected officials, senior industry representatives and other distinguished guests yesterday to celebrate the milestone with a sign unveiling, and to mark the next phase of the exciting clean energy demonstration project.



GFP is proposing to construct and operate a 15 megawatt thermal (MWth) (approximately 5 MW electrical) MMR plant at the Chalk River campus that would serve as a model for future small modular reactor (SMR) deployments to support remote and industrial applications. The demonstration reactor technology, developed by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), is designed to provide a viable clean energy solution to displace fossil fuel use and support Canada’s climate change targets. The energy output of the MMR makes it well suited for application in off-grid remote communities and industrial sites.

“GFP is thrilled to stand alongside our partners today to mark this milestone toward meeting Canada’s clean energy goals,” remarked Mr. Diening. “This site, in full view of the Chalk River main campus, demonstrates the unique suitability of the MMR to become fully integrated into remote and industrial facilities and their operations. These are precisely the qualities that make advanced nuclear microreactors essential in decarbonizing beyond the electric grid. I am proud to lead this vision and welcome the support of so many along this important path forward.”

“Today’s announcement represents our shared commitment to advancing clean energy technologies, which are critical in the fight against climate change,” said Ms. Gottschling. “The Chalk River Laboratories have been at the forefront of nuclear innovation for more than 70 years, and we continue to push the envelope, leveraging science to solve problems and benefit Canada and the world.”

“This is an incredibly exciting day, not just for AECL, CNL and GFP, but for everyone across Canada who believes in the promise of nuclear energy,” commented Mr. McBrearty. “Once constructed, this proposed reactor can demonstrate the economics, safety and performance of a new and exciting SMR technology, giving the public confidence in this next-generation nuclear solution. Overall, I believe that this location could go down in history as one of many at the Chalk River Laboratories where first-of-a-kind nuclear technologies were brought to life.”

The site of the proposed MMR demonstration reactor is currently a staff parking lot that will be repurposed to accommodate the new facility. By selecting this location, GFP will have good access to campus utilities and to CNL’s many technical and operational support services. The nearby site also has the potential to benefit CNL once the reactor is operational, who may be able to leverage the energy that is produced by the reactor in order to better operate the campus and conduct related research activities.

GFP’s proposal is also subject to regulatory processes and requirements, which are independent of CNL’s rigourous review and evaluation process. GFP has submitted an application for a Licence to Prepare Site to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and an environmental assessment for the project is underway.

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. AECL enables nuclear science and technology, owns the Chalk River Laboratories and other sites, and manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. It oversees and evaluates CNL’s work through contracts.

In business since 1952, AECL designed and developed the fleet of CANDU nuclear reactors that serve Canada and five other countries. It also delivered more than one billion isotopes worldwide to detect and treat cancer. Today it delivers value for Canadians through supporting 14 federal departments and agencies, as well as the global nuclear industry.

About Global First Power

GFP is an energy company whose vision is to contribute to a world where small modular reactors (SMRs) are an inherently safe, clean and cost-effective generation option to provide the energy people need, regardless of their location. Our focus is to take a lead in the global transition to sustainable, inclusive, accessible energy, by being among the first developers to successfully generate power using innovative Micro-Modular Reactor technology.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

