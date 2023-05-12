Global BIM (Building Information Modeling) Software Market Report 2023: Market Drivers, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BIM Software Market Report - Market Drivers, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data used in this report is from the BIM Observatory 2022 Q3 v1.0, originally published on 11th October 2022. This release includes the latest updates to the underlying economic industry forecasts, and exchange rates forecasts.

This unique combination of BIM database, industry analysis, and marketing consultancy has enabled us to help hundreds of companies and organizations worldwide evaluate and plan courses of action and improve the resulting business outcomes.

The combination of data and knowledge that we contribute to the BIM report helps to ensure that our client's team is equipped with the information necessary to make informed decisions confidently.

This focused report is intended to provide a high-level market assessment of one of the most attractive, fast-developing segments of the Engineering Software market where opportunities for lucrative growth via new market development, potential acquisition, and partnering are becoming characteristic of the segment.

Report Objectives

BIM software market overview for better plans & strategies and to align internal resources, capabilities, and product planning.

Potential software users' analysis for establishing addressable market perspective.

Understand BIM software market competitive landscape.

Capture the main trends and market drivers.

Forecast market growth by segment, region, and key players to derive targets for sales and marketing initiatives.

Create a starting point for detailed investigations of one or more market segments or country markets.

Understand the impact of currency fluctuation on the technical software markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $30.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Report objectives

Sources

Scope

BIM Design phase

BIM Construct phase

BIM Operate phase

Provider/product software coverage

Geographic coverage

Executive summary

Global BIM software market overview

Global BIM software market size and growth

BIM software market SWOT Analysis

BIM software market drivers

Currency effect - BIM software revenue growths by currency

Conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the BIM software market

Economic influences on the BIM software market

AEC industry spend intensity and market size

Potential software users / BIM-related employment

Worldwide AEC employment breakdown

Construction industry employment

Construction industry employment in US, Germany, France, UK, China and India

Architecture & engineering services employment

Architecture & engineering services employment in the US, Germany, France, UK, China and India

Software revenue by region EMEA, APAC, AMER

AMER, EMEA, APAC regions revenue, revenue growth, and CAGR

BIM software market share by top 3 countries in EMEA, APAC, AMER

Market performance by BIM Design, Construct, and Operate phases

Global BIM software revenue by BIM phase in 2022

Global BIM software revenue growth by BIM phase

Design, Construct and Operate phases` revenue and CAGR

Top 5 players and their revenue by BIM phase

Global BIM Design software revenue and growth by segment

Global BIM Operate software revenue and growth by segment

Competitive landscape

BIM software players' market share in 2022

Key market players and the rest of the market revenues growths

Key market players and the rest of the market in BIM Construct, Design and Operate

Tail analysis of BIM market

BIM providers - Trends

Autodesk BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Bentley Systems BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Hexagon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Nemetschek BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Trimble BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Glodon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Oracle Construction & Engineering BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Procore Technologies BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Schneider Electric BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

SpaceIQ (Eptura) BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in 2022

BIM Observatory

Companies Mentioned

Autodesk

Bentley

Glodon

Hexagon

IBM

MRI Software

Nemetscheck

Oracle Construction & Engineering

Procore

Schneider

SpaceIQ

Thinkproject

Trimble

Yardi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikcw2k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment