Centric Consulting Develops Salesforce Data Governance Application

Dayton, Ohio, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced today that it published a custom-developed application in Salesforce’s AppExchange called Data Governance Accelerator, focused on helping clients manage their Salesforce data.

Centric’s Salesforce Data Governance Accelerator provides an accelerator that enables administrators and users to analyze and correct data more efficiently. With this custom application, Salesforce users can easily view record duplicates and any data entry errors or gaps.

“Our Salesforce clients were struggling with data governance, so we developed an application that could efficiently find data errors and expedite the process,” said Traci Whetzel, Director of Centric’s Salesforce Practice. “Partnering with the community-driven solutions in the Salesforce AppExchange allows us to access prebuilt tools for our clients. We are excited to be a contributor – bringing value to not only our clients but to the broader Salesforce user community all over the world.”

With the successful development and publication of this new application, Centric has earned AppExchange/ISV Partner status with Salesforce, building on its trusted consulting partnership with Salesforce since 2008.

“The publication of Centric’s Data Governance Accelerator app within Salesforce AppExchange is another marker of our expanding expertise with the platform and a milestone in our 16-year Salesforce consulting partnership,” said Whetzel.

Centric is building a second application focused on Salesforce project management to publish later this year.

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.

Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business.

Centric Consulting is headquartered in Ohio, with 1,500 employees and 14 locations. In every project, clients get a trusted advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Centric has been a trusted Salesforce consulting partner since 2008, providing clients with solutions that meet their evolving business needs, eliminating Salesforce challenges and enabling their organizations to thrive. To learn more about Centric’s Salesforce Practice and other Salesforce capabilities, visit http://www.centricconsulting.com.

Connect with Centric Consulting: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram