South Africa Real Estate Activities Report 2023: Relocation to Coastal Areas and Rural and Remote Towns is Set to Continue

This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination.
It includes comprehensive information on values, purchase prices and transfers and rental and vacancy trends, developments and corporate actions of JSE-listed companies, developers and estate agents.
There are profiles of 123 companies including commercial property companies such as Growthpoint, Hyprop, Redefine and Vukile, developers such as Keystone, WBHO and Renprop, leisure resort and hotel developers including Southern Sun and Sun International and residential real estate companies such as Seeff, Rawson and Pam Golding as well as several valuation and bond origination companies.
Property price growth has remained steady, including throughout the pandemic. Some subsectors, such as commercial properties, were significantly affected by the pandemic and listed property shares fell by more than 45% in 2020 before recovering.
The commercial property sector has experienced growing rental vacancies and a decrease in property valuations. Property owners' operating costs are growing and service delivery of local municipalities continues to deteriorate. Many commentators fear that the Expropriation Bill will lower investor confidence.
Investment in the alternative property market (co-working offices, data centres, retirement homes, self-storage, student housing and cold storage) and hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, entertainment facilities) has increased, mainly at the expense of the industrial and commercial sectors.
Buyers are increasingly beginning their purchase search online and this is expected to continue and include drone footage, 3D tours and virtual property tours.
Millennials are expected to dominate the buyer's market, resulting in a rising demand for entry-level homes. The luxury market is buoyant, and there is Increased demand for international property. The energy crisis is resulting in investment in solar, wind and gas.
Relocation to coastal areas and rural and remote towns is set to continue, and many areas are experiencing stock shortages and record sales. Work-from-home, hybrid working and safer living trends continue to be major driving forces in property-buying decisions, and there is continued conversion of commercial space to residential.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions and Developments
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Safety and security
6.5. Road Conditions and Infrastructure
6.6. Cyclicality
6.7. Environmental Issues and Social Concerns
6.8. Technology, Research and Development and Innovation
6.9. Government Support and Initiatives
6.10. Land Expropriation
6.11. Input Costs
6.12. Construction Costs and Activity
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDICES
- Appendix 1 - Commercial Property Investment and Management Companies
- Appendix 2 - Property Developers
- Appendix 3 - Sustainable Human Settlement (Previously RPD Housing)
- Appendix 4 - Development of Leisure Resorts and Hotels
- Appendix 5 - Industrial Development Zones
- Appendix 6 - Residential Real Estate
- Appendix 7 - Property Valuations
- Appendix 8 - Bond Origination
COMPANY PROFILES
- Accelerate Property Fund Ltd
- Acsion Ltd
- AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd
- Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd
- Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd
- City Lodge Hotels Ltd
- Delta Property Fund Ltd
- Dipula Income Fund Ltd
- Emira Property Fund Ltd
- Equites Property Fund Ltd
- Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd
- Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd
- Exemplar REITail Ltd
- Fairvest Ltd
- Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd
- Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd
- Free State Development Corporation
- Growthpoint Properties Ltd
- Hammerson PLC
- Heriot REIT Ltd
- Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Hyprop Investments Ltd
- Industrials REIT Ltd
- Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Investec Property Fund Ltd
- JHI Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd
- Liberty Holdings Ltd
- Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd
- Oasis Crescent Property Fund
- Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd
- Octodec Investments Ltd
- Old Mutual Ltd
- Orion Real Estate Ltd
- Pareto Ltd
- Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
- Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd
- Putprop Ltd
- Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
- Redefine Properties Ltd
- Renprop (Pty) Ltd
- Resilient REIT Ltd
- RMG Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd
- SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd
- Sable Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Sanlam Ltd
- Sargas (Pty) Ltd
