Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Polydextrose Market to Reach $307.1 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polydextrose estimated at US$234.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$307.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2022-2030. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$162.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Polydextrose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Akhil Healthcare (P) Ltd.
- Baolingbao Biology
- Cargill Inc.
- CJ CheilJedang Corp
- Danisco
- Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Golden Grain Group Limited
- Henan Tailijie Biotech Co., Ltd.
- HYET Sweet B.V.
- Medallion Labs
- MengzhouTailijie
- Rajvi Enterprise Private Limited
- Samyang Corporation
- Samyang Genex
- Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Tate and Lyle Plc
- The Scoular Company
- Triveni Interchem Private Limited
- Vitahealth
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polydextrose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Polydextrose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bakery & Confectionary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionary by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionary
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nutritional Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Nutritional Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Nutritional Food by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cultured Dairy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cultured Dairy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cultured Dairy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Polydextrose Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type - Powder
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Polydextrose by Application -
Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured
Dairy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Polydextrose by Application -
Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured
Dairy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Polydextrose by Application -
Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured
Dairy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Polydextrose by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Polydextrose by Application -
Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured
Dairy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type - Powder
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Polydextrose by Application -
Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured
Dairy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Type - Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Polydextrose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polydextrose by Type -
Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polydextrose by Type - Powder and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Type - Powder and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder and
Liquid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polydextrose by Application - Bakery & Confectionary,
Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Polydextrose by
Application - Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional
Food, Cultured Dairy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Polydextrose
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionary, Beverages, Nutritional Food, Cultured Dairy
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
