New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Purchase Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032552/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Point of Purchase Packaging Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Point of Purchase Packaging estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2030. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Point of Purchase Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Creative Displays Now

- DS Smith

- Felbro, Inc.

- Fencor Packaging Group Limited

- FFR Merchandising

- Georgia-Pacific LLC

- Hawver Display

- International Paper

- Marketing Alliance Group

- Menasha Packaging Company LLC

- Smurfit Kappa Display

- Sonoco Products Company

- Swisstribe

- WestRock Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032552/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Point of Purchase Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Purchase Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paper

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Foam by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Foam by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hypermarkets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Hypermarkets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Supermarkets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Supermarkets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Departmental Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Departmental Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Departmental Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Point of Purchase Packaging Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Other Material by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Material by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Point of Purchase Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass

and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets,

Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other

Material Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets,

Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental

Stores and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Point of Purchase Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets,

Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Point of Purchase Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets,

Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Point of Purchase Packaging

by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Point of Purchase Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other

Material Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets,

Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental

Stores and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Point of Purchase Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other

Material Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets,

Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental

Stores and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Point of Purchase Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other

Material Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Other Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal

Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets,

Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental

Stores and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic,

Glass and Other Material - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other

Material Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass and Other Material for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Point of Purchase Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other

Applications, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Point of Purchase

Packaging by Application - Automotive, Other Applications, Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Point of Purchase



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032552/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________