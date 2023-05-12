Appnovation Wins Multiple 2023 Industry Awards

Vancouver, Canada, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital partner, Appnovation has been honoured by two outstanding industry awards for their work with Visit California - Dream Theatre, Alpro UK and CorePower Yoga.

The Muse Awards has announced the winners of the 2023 Muse Creative Awards. This year, Appnovation secured three gold awards between its European and North American-based teams, earning three awards for best-in-class digital solutions designed and/or built by its teams. As well, Appnovation has also picked up six Communicator Awards, five of which were awarded Excellence.

Award wins include:

Visit California - Dream Theatre

Muse Awards:

Websites - Gold

Communicator Awards:

Features - Video or Moving Image - Excellence

General - Travel & Tourism - Excellence

Alpro UK

Muse Awards:

Website - Gold

Communicator Awards:

Features - User Experience - Excellence

General - Food and Drink - Excellence

CorePower Yoga

Muse Awards:

Website - Gold

Communicators Awards:

Features-Video or Moving Image - Excellence

General - Travel & Tourism - Distinction



The MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who inspire others to greater heights. With their concepts, ideas or designs, these creatives light a fire in others to strive further, thus becoming a muse. The MUSE Creative Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015 with a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution.

The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design.

