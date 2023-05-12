Disclosure of voting rights at AGM in Vistin Pharma ASA

In relation to the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA on the 22nd of May, the Company's Chair of the Board, Øyvin Brøymer, has received open proxies to represent a total of 3 905 611 shares in the Company at the AGM, corresponding to 8.81% of the total number of votes and shares in the Company. Together with the 12 575 000 shares held by Øyvin Brøymer through Intertrade Shipping AS, he will represent a total of 16 480 611 votes at the AGM, corresponding to a total of 37,16% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company. The proxies are only valid for the AGM and will lapse thereafter.









