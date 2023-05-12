New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Player Tracking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032544/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Player Tracking Market to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Player Tracking estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 31.9% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.8% CAGR and reach US$23.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR
The Player Tracking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.4% and 27.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Advanced Sports Analytics
- Catapult Group International Ltd
- ChyronHego Corporation
- Exelio
- Johan Sports LLC
- KINEXON GmbH
- PlayGineering Systems Ltd
- Polar Electro Oy
- Q-Track
- Sonda Sports Ltd
- Sports Performance Tracking
- Stats LLC
- Xampion (Progda Oy)
- Zebra Technologies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032544/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Player Tracking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Team
Sports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Team Sports by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Team Sports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Individual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Individual by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Player Tracking Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Player
Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Player Tracking by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Player
Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports
and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Player
Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Player Tracking by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Player
Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team Sports and
Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Player
Tracking by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Player
Tracking by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Team Sports and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Player Tracking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team
Sports and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Player Tracking by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for Player Tracking by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Player Tracking by End-Use - Team Sports and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Player Tracking by
End-Use - Team Sports and Individual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Player Tracking
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Team
Sports and Individual for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032544/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Player Tracking Market to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Player Tracking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032544/?utm_source=GNW