DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

FROM MAY 8 TO MAY 12, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 8 to May 12, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/05/2023FR0010451203102 100 19,1201XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/05/2023FR001045120368 500 19,1093CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/05/2023FR001045120314 700 19,1170TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/05/2023FR001045120314 700 19,1164AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/05/2023FR001045120388 500 19,2410XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/05/2023FR001045120374 000 19,2185CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/05/2023FR001045120315 000 19,2258TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/05/2023FR001045120315 000 19,2234AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/05/2023FR001045120368 563 19,1538XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/05/2023FR001045120348 000 19,1172CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/05/2023FR00104512039 977 19,1131TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/05/2023FR00104512039 960 19,1123AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/05/2023FR001045120337 000 19,1882XPAR
   TOTAL566 000 19,1640 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

