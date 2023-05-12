English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MAY 8 TO MAY 12, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 8 to May 12, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/05/2023 FR0010451203 102 100 19,1201 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/05/2023 FR0010451203 68 500 19,1093 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/05/2023 FR0010451203 14 700 19,1170 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/05/2023 FR0010451203 14 700 19,1164 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/05/2023 FR0010451203 88 500 19,2410 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/05/2023 FR0010451203 74 000 19,2185 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/05/2023 FR0010451203 15 000 19,2258 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/05/2023 FR0010451203 15 000 19,2234 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2023 FR0010451203 68 563 19,1538 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2023 FR0010451203 48 000 19,1172 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2023 FR0010451203 9 977 19,1131 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/05/2023 FR0010451203 9 960 19,1123 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/05/2023 FR0010451203 37 000 19,1882 XPAR TOTAL 566 000 19,1640

