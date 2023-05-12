New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plant Cell Culture Equipment estimated at US$574.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.1% over the period 2022-2030. Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$713.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Incubators segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Plant Cell Culture Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$395.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Controlled Environments Limited
- Conviron
- Danaher (GE Healthcare)
- Geneq Inc.
- Greiner Bio-One
- LabRepCo Inc
- LGC Limited
- Pall Corporation
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Plant Cell Culture Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Cell Culture Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Centrifuges by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Centrifuges by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Centrifuges by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Incubators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Incubators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Incubators by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed
Germinators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Seed Germinators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Seed Germinators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sterilizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Sterilizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell
Counters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cell Counters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Cell Counters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Microscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Microscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Product Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Product Development by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality Assessment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Quality Assessment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Quality Assessment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breeding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Breeding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Breeding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Plant Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Plant Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Laboratory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Greenhouse by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Field by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Field by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development,
Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Application - Product Development, Quality Assessment,
Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and
Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,
Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product
Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality
Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant
Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,
Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed
Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment
by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,
Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell
Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
