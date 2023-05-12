New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plant Cell Culture Equipment estimated at US$574.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.1% over the period 2022-2030. Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$713.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Incubators segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Plant Cell Culture Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$395.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- Controlled Environments Limited

- Conviron

- Danaher (GE Healthcare)

- Geneq Inc.

- Greiner Bio-One

- LabRepCo Inc

- LGC Limited

- Pall Corporation

- Tecan Group Ltd.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Plant Cell Culture Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Cell Culture Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Centrifuges by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Centrifuges by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Centrifuges by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Incubators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Incubators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Incubators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed

Germinators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Seed Germinators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Seed Germinators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sterilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sterilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Sterilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Counters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cell Counters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Cell Counters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Microscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Microscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Product Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Product Development by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Product Development by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Assessment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Quality Assessment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Quality Assessment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breeding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Breeding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Breeding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Plant Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Plant Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Laboratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greenhouse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Greenhouse by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Field by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Field by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product Development,

Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Application - Product Development, Quality Assessment,

Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and

Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators,

Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by Application - Product

Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Product Development, Quality

Assessment, Breeding and Plant Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Product Development, Quality Assessment, Breeding and Plant

Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Cell Culture Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory,

Greenhouse and Field - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Laboratory, Greenhouse and Field for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Plant Cell Culture Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Cell Culture Equipment by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed

Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Plant Cell Culture Equipment

by Type - Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators,

Sterilizers, Cell Counters, Microscopes and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Plant Cell Culture

Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifuges, Incubators, Seed Germinators, Sterilizers, Cell

Counters, Microscopes and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________