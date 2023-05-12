Bio-based Leather Market to Reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031, Owing to the rise in consumer demand, fashion trends, and technical properties of bio-based leather materials

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Bio-based Leather Market was valued at US$ 699.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031.



Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about the high carbon footprint of the traditional leather industry compared to the usage of natural leather alternatives such as cork, pineapple, corn, palm, corn, and hemp. This is likely to strengthen the adoption of bio-based leather in several end-use industries, notably the footwear industry. Recent market trends indicate a rise in demand for earth-friendly and cruelty-free fashion apparel and accessories.

A clutch of fashion brands is promoting the environmental benefits of sustainable leather by unveiling a multitude of bio-based leather products, including fashion accessories. Their efforts to commercialize bio-based leather products are likely to boost the market. An example is the launch of pineapple-based leather for handbags. Intensive focus on sustainability by the fashion industry is likely to augment the market size in the near future.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 699.6 Mn Estimated Value USD 1.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.3% Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 No. of Pages 350 Pages Market Segmentation By Source, Application, and End-use Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Usage of Bio-based Leather in Footwear : Based on application, the footwear segment constituted the major share of the global Bio-based Leather Market in 2022. Several factors contribute to the attractiveness of the segment, including rapid increase in demand for natural plant-based leather alternatives in footwear and growth in shift of fashion companies toward natural, biodegradable polymers in a wide range of leather products.



Companies are also partnering with material innovators to promote development of 100% natural plant-based leather products. Decline in prices of bio-based leather footwear is likely to accelerate growth of the segment.

Key Drivers

Growth in awareness about animal welfare and environmental impact of the global leather industry is spurring R&D activities on vegan alternatives to traditional leather. Rise in concerns about animal cruelty in the leather industry and significant carbon footprint of the industry have positively influenced market growth over the past few years.



For instance, one pair of boots of cow leather releases 66 KG of carbon dioxide into the environment. Another statistics reveals the carbon footprint of cow skin leather to be 110.0kg of CO2e/carbon dioxide equivalent per square meter, making cow skin leather a carbon-intensive process.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Companies are witnessing lucrative opportunities in North America. The market in the region is driven by strict implementation of government regulations and policies, especially in the U.S. and Canada, pertaining to reduction of environmental footprint of the leather industry. Considerable initiatives toward the adoption of biodegradable materials in the leather industry are fueling the market growth.



Significant R&D activities in plant-based materials for leather is anticipated to propel the bio-based leather industry in North America. As per statistics by UN Industrial Development Organization, making cow skin leather is more climate impactful than synthetic leather or bio-based leather due to former’s high carbon footprint. This is likely to bolster market development in the near future.



Competition Landscape

The global bio-based leather industry is highly competitive, with a large number of small-scale companies competing fiercely with large-sized manufacturers. Key players are focusing on R&D of novel technologies to develop sustainable plant-based leather in order to enhance their market share. Leading companies are also researching on improving the current extraction processes of plant-based materials.

Prominent companies in the Bio-based Leather Market are

Fruitleather Rotterdam

Toray Industries

VEGEA

Bolt Threads Inc.

ECCO Leather

Ananas Anam Ltd.

MycoWorks

Ultrafabrics

Nat-2

Modern Meadow

Natural Fiber Welding, Inc.



Bio-based Leather Market Segmentation

Source

Mushroom

Pineapple

Cork

Leftover Fruits

Palm

Corn

Hemp

Others

Application

Footwear

Furniture

Accessory

Clothing

Bag & Wallet

Sports Equipment

Others



End-use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Sports

Consumer Goods

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



