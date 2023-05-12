New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Identity and Access Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032507/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Physical Identity and Access Management estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.4% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Physical Identity and Access Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$818.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Access Security Corporation

- AlertEnterprise

- Alfrednet

- Atos

- Avatier

- AWS

- E&M Technologies

- Gemalto

- HID Global

- IBM

- IDCUBE

- Identiv

- Micro Focus

- Nexus Group

- Okta

- One Identity

- Oracle

- Sequr

- Wallix Group

- Wipro

- WSO2





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032507/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Physical Identity and Access Management - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Physical Identity and Access

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Government & Public Sector

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Public

Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Defense & Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Defense & Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Airports by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Airports by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Credential Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Credential Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Credential Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Backend Database Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Backend Database Solutions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Backend Database

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Visitor Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Visitor Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Visitor Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Physical Identity and Access Management Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Physical Identity and Access

Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Physical Identity and Access

Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Physical Identity and Access

Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend Database

Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity

and Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity

and Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity

and Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database

Solutions and Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Component - Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Application -

Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other Applications,

BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Government & Public Sector,

Industrial, Other Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security,

Airports and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Government & Public Sector, Industrial, Other

Applications, BFSI, Defense & Security, Airports and IT &

Telecom for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Identity and Access Management by Product - Credential

Management, Backend Database Solutions and Visitor Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Credential Management, Backend

Database Solutions and Visitor Management Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Physical Identity and

Access Management by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Credential Management, Backend Database Solutions and

Visitor Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Physical Identity and Access Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032507/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________