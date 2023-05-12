Time of 2023 Toronto Mayoralty Housing Debate on May 24 moved to noon to 2 p.m.

Vaughan, Ont., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please be advised that a May 24 debate sponsored by the Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) and industry partners to address the critical housing supply shortage and affordability crisis facing the City of Toronto will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

It had originally been scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.

The two-hour, in-person debate is being held at the George Brown College waterfront campus at 51 Dockside Dr. Joe Cressy, former city councilor and senior VP, external relations, communications and real estate development at the college, will be moderator of the event. A panel of prominent journalists will ask questions of the candidates.

Tickets for the event are available through Eventbrite on the debate web page. The Toronto media network has been invited to carry a live feed of the debate.

Purpose of the debate is to provide a forum where issues regarding the housing supply and affordability crisis can be discussed by candidates.

Other industry partners sponsoring the event are George Brown College, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario, Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association, Habitat for Humanity GTA, More Neighbours Toronto, Options for Homes, St. Clare’s Multifaith Housing Society, and Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

Reserve your spot now by going to the debate website.

