Baltic Horizon Fund General Meeting – notice to investors

Northern Horizon Capital AS invites Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt (hereinafter the “SDR”) holders (hereinafter together the “Investors”) to attend an annual General Meeting (hereinafter the “General Meeting”) of Baltic Horizon Fund on 2 June 2023 at 14:00 (local Estonian time) at the office of Northern Horizon Capital AS at Tornimäe 2, 24th floor, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia. Registration for the meeting will begin at 13:00. The General Meeting will be held in English.

The meeting is convened in accordance with sections 10.4 and 10.6 of the Rules of Baltic Horizon Fund and section 47-1 of the Investment Funds Act of Estonia.

The total number of units and votes in Baltic Horizon Fund amounts to 119,635,429.

Investors may issue a power of attorney for representing them at the meeting (a template power of attorney is added as Annex 1). The meeting will be informative and there are no resolutions to be voted on.

Investors may also join the webinar to view the General Meeting online on 2 June 2023 at 14:00.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2tZp4QjZSXmqPp8yknIgFw

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com .

Agenda

Presentation of the FY2022 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, and interim report of Q1 2023; Presentation of the future strategy of Baltic Horizon Fund.

Investors are invited to send questions and comments on the agenda to the Baltic Horizon fund manager at Tarmo.Karotam@nh-cap.com by 26 May 2023. Northern Horizon Capital AS will respond to the questions and comments at the meeting itself.

Participation – requirements and notice

Investors who are entered in the Baltic Horizon Fund registry of unit-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE and holders of SDRs registered in the Euroclear Sweden AB system ten days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. at the end of business of Nasdaq CSD SE on 22 May 2023, are entitled to participate in the meeting.

In order to facilitate the registration process, investors whose units are registered in their own name are invited to provide notice of their attendance by 26 May 2023 to bhfmeeting@nh-cap.com . Notice should include name, personal identification number (or the registration number of the legal person), address, number of units represented and, if applicable attendance of any representatives, along with the name and personal identification number of the representatives. The attendance of a representative does not deprive the unit-holder of the right to participate at the meeting.

Instructions to holders of Baltic Horizon Fund SDRs registered with Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden

Notice of participation should be sent by 16:00 EET on 29 May 2023 to bhfmeeting@nh-cap.com . Notice should include name, personal identification number (or the registration number of the legal person), address, number of units represented and, if applicable, attendance of any representatives, along with the name and personal identification number of the representatives. The attendance of a representative does not deprive the Investor of the right to participate at the meeting.

Representation under a power of attorney

Investors whose representatives are acting under a power of attorney are requested to prepare a written power of attorney for the representative in Estonian or English (templates can be found at Annex 1).

A copy of the executed power of attorney should be sent to bhfmeeting@nh-cap.com together with the notice of participation. In case the power of attorney is issued by a legal person, a certified copy of the registration certificate (or equivalent certificate of authority) shall also be submitted together with, as applicable, the documents certifying the authority of the representative in case the power of attorney is signed by a person under a power of attorney.

Baltic Horizon Fund is registered in Estonia, which means that any power of attorney (or any certified copy of the registration certificate of a legal person) issued in a foreign country should be notarised and accompanied by an apostille. The apostille requirement applies, for example, to powers of attorney issued and notarised in Sweden or Finland.

Instructions for the day of the General Meeting

We kindly ask Investors to bring a personal identification document, and for their representatives also to present the original written power of attorney in English or Estonian. In case the Investor is a legal person, documentation in Estonian or English certifying the authority of the Investor’s representative or the signatory of the power of attorney will also be requested.

Data collected by Northern Horizon Capital AS from powers of attorney, the unitholders registry maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE, and the list of holders of SDRs registered in the Euroclear Sweden AB system will be used for the purpose of registration for the meeting.

Annex 1:

Form of power of attorney to appoint a representative for the general meeting (in Estonian)

Form of power of attorney to appoint a representative for the general meeting (in English)

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com



