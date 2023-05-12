Exela Technologies Announces Reverse Split

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 12, 2023.



The amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation allowing for the reverse split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Special Meeting held May 11, 2023. As a result of the reverse split, each two hundred shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. The Company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market commencing upon market open on May 15, 2023. Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 6.4 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: https://investors.exelatech.com/

Twitter: @ExelaTech

LinkedIn: /exela-technologies

Facebook: @exelatechnologies

Instagram: @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin

E: IR@exelatech.com