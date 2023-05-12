New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032499/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.8% over the period 2022-2030. Decentralized Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Centralized Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- ARxIUM
- BD
- Clanwilliam Health
- Datascan
- DCS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- GlobeMed Ltd.
- Health Business Systems Inc.
- JVM Co., Ltd.
- Liberty Software Inc.
- Logic ERP Solutions Pvt Ltd
- McKesson Corporation
- Omnicell Inc.
- Oracle
- Supplylogix LLC
- Talyst LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Decentralized Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Decentralized Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Decentralized Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Centralized Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Centralized Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Centralized Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Independent Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Independent Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Independent Pharmacies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long-Term Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Long-Term Care Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Long-Term Care Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Pharmacy Inventory Management Software
Solutions and Cabinets Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory Management
Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory Management
Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use - Independent
Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory Management
Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory Management
Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use - Independent
Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent Pharmacies,
Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and
Cabinets by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and
Centralized Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy
Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of
Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and
Cabinets by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care
Centers and Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy
Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent
Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and
Cabinets by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy
Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and
Cabinets by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and
Centralized Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy
Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of
Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and
Cabinets by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care
Centers and Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy
Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Independent
Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital Pharmacies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by Mode Of Operation - Decentralized Systems and Centralized
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by Mode Of Operation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Decentralized Systems
and Centralized Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets
by End-Use - Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and
Hospital Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Pharmacy Inventory
Management Software Solutions and Cabinets by End-Use -
Independent Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers and Hospital
