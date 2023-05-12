Automotive Steel Wheel Market is Set to Reach US$ 16.8 Bn by year 2031-end, and Expected to Grow at a Whopping CAGR of 1.6% - Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global steel wheel market was valued at US$ 14.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 16.8 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in demand for commercial vehicles to support commercial and non-commercial activities is driving the automotive steel wheel market.



Surge in the production of vehicles for urbanization, road infrastructure development, and construction projects, and growing inclination toward lightweight vehicle components are propelling the automotive steel wheel market.

Key role of manufacturers in developing lightweight products based on advanced technologies in order to meet stringent emission norms for fuel efficiency of vehicles in several regions is propelling industry growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are leveraging lucrative opportunities by developing new coatings and finishes for steel wheels.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Commercial Vehicles Boosting Market Growth

Growth of construction, logistics, and transportation industries is driving the demand for commercial vehicles for various operations. Heavy vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and trailers, are used for transport of heavy loads on rough terrain. Steel wheels are used for their durability and comparatively low price, and thus are popular choice for commercial vehicles.

Increase in Sales of Passenger Vehicles to Spur Market Expansion

Automotive steel wheels are affordable, durable, and are resistant to damage from curbs, potholes, and other road hazards. Presently, large diameter steel wheels are used in passenger vehicles. Moreover, steel wheels align with safety system of modern passenger vehicles, thereby boosting adoption.

Demand for tougher steel wheels for passenger vehicles is rising in order to meet the demand for a more rugged look for SUVs and MUVs. Passenger vehicles with steel wheels are also suitable for cold climates, as these wheels feature improved anti-skid properties than other types of wheel for snow and ice. Moreover, low cost of steel wheels in comparison to other types of wheel, which helps to reduce the cost of manufacture and purchase of a passenger vehicle, is boosting market demand.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for commercial vehicles to support transport and mobility across the world is fueling the automotive steel wheel market





Efforts of manufacturers to develop new coatings and finishes to increase visual appeal and corrosion resistance of steel wheels is expected to propel market size



Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global industry during the forecast period due to the presence of large automobile manufacturers. Rapid growth the of e-commerce industry and surge in demand for vehicles in emerging economies due to rapid economic growth are creating business lucrative opportunities in the automotive steel wheel market in the region.

In China, rise in demand for commercial vehicles due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is fueling demand for automotive steel wheels. Initiatives of the Government of India for advancement of the manufacturing sector and to increase foreign direct investment in the automobile industry are anticipated to propel automotive steel wheel market growth in the near future.

The automotive steel wheel market in Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. This can be ascribed to surge in demand for imported second-hand cars in the region, particularly Kenya. Low maintenance and suitability for rougher terrain have increased the adoption of steel wheels for SUVs, and MUVs. Furthermore, low replacement cost of steel wheels contributes to market growth in the region.

Factors such as limited public transportation, availability of affordable cars, and scope of customization are driving the demand for used cars in Africa and Latin America, which, in turn, is projected to augment market value.

Competitive Analysis

Competition landscape in the automotive steel wheel market is consolidated, with the presence of small number of major players and new technology companies. Leading players in the automotive steel wheel market are engaging in strategic partnerships with suppliers, investing in R&D activities, and seeking agreements with government bodies.

Prominent players in the automotive steel wheel market include Accuride Corporation, Automotive Wheels Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri SpA, Steel Strips Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, U.S. Wheel Corp., ALCAR Wheels GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America, Inc., MAXION Wheels, Klassic Wheels Limited, The Carlstar Group LLC, Topy America, Inc., and Yantal Boasteel Wheel Co. Ltd.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Market Size in Units, Value US$ Bn, 2017-2031

1.2. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunity

2.4. Market Factor Analysis

2.4.1. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

2.4.2. SWOT Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Key Trend Analysis

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Go to Market Strategy

2.8.1. Demand & Supply Side Trends

2.8.1.1. GAP Analysis

2.8.2. Identification of Potential Market Spaces

2.8.3. Understanding the Buying Process of the Customers

2.8.4. Preferred Sales & Marketing Strategy

3. Global Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by Rim Size

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

3.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

3.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

3.2. Global Automotive Steel Wheel Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Rim Size

3.2.1. Less than 12 Inches

3.2.2. 12 Inches - 15 Inches

3.2.3. 16 Inches - 18 Inches

3.2.4. 19 Inches - 21 Inches

3.2.5. More than 21 Inches

4. Global Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by OEM

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Automotive Steel Wheel Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by OEM

4.2.1. Commercial Vehicle

4.2.2. Passenger Vehicle

4.2.2.1. Minicompact (A segment)

4.2.2.2. Supermini (B segment)

4.2.2.3. Compact (C segment)

4.2.2.4. Mid-size (D segment)

4.2.2.5. Executive (E segment)

4.2.2.6. Luxury (F segment)

4.2.2.7. MPV (Multi-purpose vehicle)

4.2.2.8. SUV

4.2.2.9. Sports Car

5. Global Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by Aftermarket

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Automotive Steel Wheel Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Aftermarket

5.2.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.2.2. Passenger Vehicle

5.2.2.1. Minicompact (A segment)

5.2.2.2. Supermini (B segment)

5.2.2.3. Compact (C segment)

5.2.2.4. Mid-size (D segment)

5.2.2.5. Executive (E segment)

5.2.2.6. Luxury (F segment)

5.2.2.7. MPV (Multi-purpose vehicle)

5.2.2.8. SUV

5.2.2.9. Sports Car

TOC Continued……

The automotive steel wheel market is segmented as follows;

Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by Rim Size

Less than 12 inches

12 inches – 15 inches

16 inches – 18 inches

19 inches – 21 inches

More than 21 inches



Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by OEM

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle Minicompact (A segment) Supermini ( B segment) Compact (C segment) Mid-size (D segment) Executive (E segment) Luxury (F segment) MPV (Multi-purpose vehicle) SUV Sports Car





Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle Minicompact (A segment) Supermini (B segment) Compact (C segment) Mid-size (D segment) Executive (E segment) Luxury (F segment) MPV (Multi-purpose vehicle) SUV Sports Car





Automotive Steel Wheel Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



