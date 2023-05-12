Old National Bank donates $500,000 in Choose Your Charity giveaway

98 nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities each receive $5,000.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (ONB) recently donated $500,000 through its Choose Your Charity giveaway. ONB put the power in the communities’ hands as they voted for their favorite nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities.

During the three-week voting period (March 12 – 31), Old National’s online voting portal received more than 270,000 votes for 3,835 nonprofits across participating markets. The 98 winning organizations (see list below) had to be registered with 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s participating communities.

The highest vote recipients from each Old National banking center won $5,000 to help support their work in local communities. The overall top vote recipient, Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC in Highland, Ind., received an additional $10,000, for a total of $15,000.

“We are so excited to be a recipient of a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank’s ‘Choose Your Charity’ contest,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and CEO Katy Leclair. “Old National Bank is a wonderful community partner. We are so grateful for the bank’s continued support of the Y’s mission and our work in communities throughout Will and Grundy Counties,” added Leclair.

“Old National is thrilled with the communities’ participation in our Choose Your Charity giveaway,” said Mark Sander, Old National Bank President & COO. “Community partnerships are an important part of what we do at ONB, and Choose Your Charity is a way to show our appreciation for our area nonprofits and the essential work they do.”

Winning Organizations

  
Choose Your Charity 2023 Final Winners
  
Banking Center Winning OrganizationAmount Awarded
AlsipSouthwest Chicago Christian School Association  $5,000
Arlington Heights VailBrewing Opportunities NFP $5,000
Aurora BroadwayParamount Arts Centre INC $5,000
Blue IslandOwens Library $5,000
Bolingbrook Weber RoadOperation Support Our Troops - America INC $5,000
Bridgeview 79th & HarlemAnimal Welfare League $5,000
BrookfieldJrs Pups-N-Stuff Incorporated $5,000
Buffalo GroveForever Fortunate Felines $5,000
ChampaignIllini Service Dogs $5,000
Chicago CiceroChicagoland Combined Veterans Museum And Library $5,000
Chicago EdgewaterDanny Did Foundation $5,000
Chicago Ewing AvenueMental Health America Of Lake County INC $5,000
Chicago Harlem & IrvingUnited Colors Of Pink $5,000
Chicago HeightsJennifer S Fallick Cancer Support Center $5,000
Chicago Lincoln ParkAndrew Weishar Foundation $5,000
Chicago Little VillageLink Unlimited  $5,000
Chicago North & PulaskiLive Like Roo Foundation $5,000
Chicago O'HareIllinois Spina Bifida Association $5,000
Chicago UptownNourishing Hope $5,000
Coal CityKnights Of The Innocent Incorporated $5,000
Country Club HillsSt Stephen Lutheran Church $5,000
CrestwoodProject Fire Buddies  $5,000
CreteBtay Foundation Blessing Those Around You INC $5,000
Crown Point NorthNorthwest Indiana Public Broadcasting INC $5,000
Crown Point WinfieldCommunity Help Network $5,000
Danville GilbertPeer Court INC $5,000
Danville VermillionSchlarman Academy Of Danville INC $5,000
Davenport 53rd St.Community Health Care INC $5,000
Davenport NorthparkFamily Resources INC $5,000
DeerfieldReading Power INC $5,000
DeKalb Lincoln HighwayCasa-Dekalb County INC $5,000
DeKalb Market SquareOpportunity House INC $5,000
Des PlainesLoving Lunches INC $5,000
DyerFair Haven INC $5,000
ElburnConley Outreach Community Services LTD $5,000
Evergreen ParkChristmas Without Cancer NFP $5,000
Frankfort LaGrange RoadNavarro Farm INC $5,000
Galesburg MainGalesburg Civic Art League INC $5,000
GardnerSusan's Mission Morris, IL  $5,000
Gary Calumet TownshipRespite Care Services INC $5,000
GenoaKishwaukee Valley Heritage Society $5,000
Grayslake MainThe Butterfly Effect Of Maddox Lopriore Foundation $5,000
GriffithPurple Diamonds Incorporated $5,000
GurneeBig Great Lakes$5,000
Hammond ColumbiaMidwest Dachshund Rescue INC *$15,000
Hammond HessvillePaying It Forward INC $5,000
Hickory HillsStuffed Love $5,000
Highland GroveLansing Christian School Foundation $5,000
Highland Ridge RoadChallenger Learning Center Of Northwest Indiana INC $5,000
HomewoodYou Matter 2 $5,000
Joliet LarkinSenior Services Center Of Will County INC $5,000
Joliet MainRialto Square Theatre Foundation $5,000
Joliet StadiumIllinois Rock & Roll Museum On Route 66 NFT $5,000
Joliet W JeffersonUpper Room Crisis Hotline $5,000
Lake ForestMimi's House Family Advocacy Center NFP $5,000
LansingHospice Of The Calumet Area INC $5,000
LockportAnne Elizabeth McComb Swaney Foundation Inc $5,000
LyonsCatnap From The Heart INC $5,000
McHenry JohnsburgJeeps On The Run INC $5,000
McHenry MainPioneer Center For Human Services $5,000
Melrose ParkBravehearts Therapeutic Riding And Educational   Center $5,000
Merrillville Lincoln HwySt Jude House INC $5,000
Midlothian 147th StBlue Cap Foundation INC $5,000
Milwaukee Capitol DriveUrban Cat Coalition $5,000
Milwaukee WellsTricklebee Cafe $5,000
Mokena Lincoln HwyTrinity Services INC $5,000
Moline Kennedy DrQuad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation $5,000
Moline MainNest Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together $5,000
MoneeFirst Baptist Church of University Park  $5,000
Morris MainTeam Make A Difference $5,000
Morris Route 6Illinois Valley Industries INC $5,000
Mundelein Allanson RoadLambs Farm INC $5,000
MunsterGreater Hammond Community Services INC $5,000
Naperville Washington StNapervoice Inc NFP $5,000
North ChicagoFat Cat Rescue INC $5,000
Oak Lawn 95th & PulaskiAlmost Home Chicago INC $5,000
Orland Park Wolf RoadMy Joyful Heart NFP $5,000
OswegoMutual Ground INC $5,000
Palos Hts Harlem AveBridge Teen Center NFP $5,000
Palos Park 131st StreetBallet Five Eight NFP $5,000
PeotoneIt’s A Pittie Rescue $5,000
PlainfieldRenko Animal Shelter $5,000
Round Lake BeachAntioch Traveling Closet Corporation NFP $5,000
SandwichOpen Door Rehabilitation Center $5,000
SchaumburgTrinity Charities INC $5,000
SenecaZero4Heroes $5,000
ShorewoodYoung Mens Christian Association Joliet $5,000
St JohnNorthwest Indiana Cancer Kids INC $5,000
Sycamore State StreetVoluntary Action Center Of Northern Illinois $5,000
Tinley Park 80th AvenueGigi’s Playhouse INC $5,000
Tinley Park Oak Park AveEmbrace Emily $5,000
Villa ParkCenter For Speech And Language Disorders $5,000
Waukegan Green Bay RoadYBLC INC $5,000
Waukegan NorthsideLake County Crisis Center For The Prevention & Treatment Of Domestic Violence INC$5,000
Westmont OgdenChicago Cheetahs Building Strong Women Leaders $5,000
WilmingtonDITR High School & College Trapshooting Foundation$5,000
WoodridgeWest Suburban Community Pantry INC $5,000
ZionElite Striders Positive Youth Organization $5,000


ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

