New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032496/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market to Reach $349.2 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pharmaceutical Robots estimated at US$210 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$349.2 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2022-2030. Traditional Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$201.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Collaborative Robots segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Pharmaceutical Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- Denso Wave Inc.
- Epson India Pvt Ltd.
- FANUC Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KUKA AG
- Marchesini Group S.p.A
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Shibuya Corporation
- Transcriptic Inc.
- Universal Robots A/S
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032496/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pharmaceutical Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Traditional Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Traditional Robots by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Traditional Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Collaborative Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Collaborative Robots by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Collaborative Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Picking & Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Picking & Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Picking & Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drugs Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Drugs Inspection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Drugs Inspection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Laboratory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by Type -
Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Picking &
Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by Type -
Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Traditional
Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and
Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Picking &
Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection
and Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection
and Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmaceutical Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and
Collaborative Robots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Type - Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional Robots and Collaborative Robots for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pharmaceutical Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging,
Drugs Inspection and Laboratory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Application - Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection
and Laboratory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Picking & Packaging, Drugs Inspection and Laboratory for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032496/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market to Reach $349.2 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032496/?utm_source=GNW