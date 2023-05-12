Cingulate, Indegene to Participate in Benzinga All Live Access Event

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Cingulate Chairman & CEO Shane J. Schaffer, and Timothy Moore, Indegene Senior Vice President, Emerging Biotech, will participate in a live Benzinga All Access event on Monday May 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST.



The discussion will focus on the recent announcement of a joint commercialization agreement between Cingulate and Indegene, a life sciences commercialization company, to provide commercial support for Cingulate’s lead candidate CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), a novel, investigational treatment being developed as a true, once-daily stimulant medication for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), upon approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The event may be viewed live on Benzinga’s YouTube channel, Benzinga All Access, and will also be available for viewing on Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors .

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

About Indegene

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

