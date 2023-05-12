Partnership between Fat Cat Killer’s new ETH based token, kUSDC and KillerPay, will Enable Patrons to Seamlessly Pay with Crypto at Bars, Nightclubs and Cabarets.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KillerPay and kUSDC, the new ETH blockchain based token of Fat Cat Killer, have signed an agreement which guarantees the lowest rate for users of kUSDC on KillerPay’s payment system. KillerPay partnered with Fat Cat Killer’s kUSDC as its preferred token for its payment system offering the most robust and complete benefits package, speed, and transaction rates. KillerPay accepts variety of tokens but offers the greatest benefits to users of kUSDC (from Fat Cat Killer).

Some of the KillerPay benefits using kUSDC include the following:

Lowest processing fees on the market, well under 1%

Eliminate chargeback transactions

Nearly instantaneous transaction speed

Expand customer base by accepting various forms of cryptocurrency

Immediate crypto to fiat conversion option

KillerPay enables buyers to purchase goods and services using a multitude of digital assets, allowing them to enjoy extremely low transaction rates with a "cash back" mechanism for our partner token kUSDC and under 1% fee for Merchants using most of the tokens listed on KillerPay. KillerPay's system can be used almost anywhere but has unique operational advantages for both customers and merchants in the hospitality sector and luxury retail brands. Merchants will have an option to convert their crypto payments immediately into their native currency, such as USD, at the time of transaction.

In a nod to investors, kUSDC has the highest non-restricted Staking APY on the market. It is also the preferred token in multiple Crypto Payment Systems and NFT Platforms.

Fat Cat Killer’s unique Staking contract rewards its holders to use our digital assets to generate a passive income with an unprecedented APY - without selling.

This is a unique tiered system that rewards kUSDC investors based on the duration of staking with progressively increasing APY. It allows a flexibility to un-stake at any time without penalties. In the lottery system, holders can win a variety of coveted prizes.

From an iPad to a luxury watch to increasingly luxurious items, nothing is off the table.

Investors must lock their tokens for a short period of time to be eligible and winners are chosen randomly via its verified smart contract algorithm.

Billy Blatty, Founder of KillerPay, said, “as the adoption of crypto becomes more widespread, this partnership will enable customers and venues to meet their patrons where they are, without all the hassle and high fees that accompany current offerings / systems. I’m excited to announce we’ve partnered with Fat Killer’s kUSDC as a preferred token, and even more excited its on the Ethereum blockchain which has the largest community of big fund investors on the market.”

Contact Details:

Contact person: Billy Blatty



Email: info@fatcatkiller.com

