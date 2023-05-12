3D Printing Market Set to Reach USD 52.3 Billion at a CAGR of 22.30% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), 3D Printing Market Information by Component, Printer Type, Technology, Software, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, 3D Printing Market could thrive at a rate of 22.30% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 52.3 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Key Players:

The affluent companies in the 3D Printing industry include

Materialise

Stratasys, Ltd.

EnvisionTec, Inc.

GE Additive

3D Systems, Inc.

Made In Space

Autodesk Inc.

Canon Inc

Voxeljet AG

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 52.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 22.30 % from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities A rise in healthcare supply demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak Key Market Drivers Governments and IT giants have made considerable investments to support market expansion

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a rapidly growing market that involves the creation of three-dimensional objects by adding layers of material on top of each other. The 3D printing market has various applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods.

One driver for the 3D printing market is the increasing demand for personalized products. As consumers become more interested in products tailored to their specific needs, the ability to customize and create unique products becomes increasingly important. 3D printing allows for the production of personalized products quickly and cost-effectively, making it a desirable option for manufacturers and consumers alike.

June 2021

Stratasys, a leading provider of 3D printing solutions, announced the launch of its new manufacturing-focused printer, the H Series. The printer is designed to produce large, complex parts at high speed and accuracy, making it suitable for applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the 3D printing market is the growing demand for customized products. The ability to create unique, personalized items through 3D printing is becoming increasingly popular in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and automotive. 3D printing allows for greater design flexibility, faster prototyping, and reduced manufacturing costs, making it an attractive option for companies looking to offer customized products to their customers.

Market Restraints:

One restraint for the 3D printing market is the high cost of 3D printers and materials. While the cost of 3D printing technology has decreased in recent years, it still remains relatively expensive compared to traditional manufacturing methods. Additionally, the cost of materials used in 3D printing, such as specialized polymers and metals, can be high. This limits the adoption of 3D printing technology to industries where the benefits of customization and design flexibility outweigh the costs.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the 3D printing market. On the one hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and caused a slowdown in production, leading to a decrease in demand for 3D printers. On the other hand, the pandemic has also increased the demand for 3D-printed products in certain industries, such as medical and dental, where there has been a need for more personalized and customized products.

During the pandemic, 3D printing has been used to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields, masks, and ventilator parts. The flexibility and speed of 3D printing have allowed manufacturers to quickly adapt and produce new products to meet the needs of the market.

However, the pandemic has also caused disruptions in supply chains, leading to delays in the delivery of 3D printers and materials. Additionally, the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic has led some companies to postpone or cancel their investments in 3D printing technology.

Market Segmentation

By Component

The component in the market includes Hardware, Software, and Services.

By printer type

By printer type, the segment includes Desktop 3D Printers and Industrial 3D Printer

By technology

By technology, the segment includes Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modeling, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Selective Laser Sintering, Inkjet Printing, Polyjet Printing, Laser Metal Deposition, Electron Beam Melting, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Digital Light Processing, and Others

By Software

By software, the segment includes Design Software, Inspection Software, Printer Software, and Scanning Software

Regional Insights

The North American 3D Printing market is driven by factors such as the presence of leading 3D printing companies, increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industries, and growing demand for customized products. The aerospace and defense industry is also a major driver of the market due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the production of aircraft components. Additionally, the healthcare industry is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the 3D Printing market in North America as the technology is increasingly being used for manufacturing personalized medical devices.

The 3D Printing market in Europe is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industries, growing demand for customized products, and government initiatives to promote the use of 3D printing technology. The automotive industry is a major driver of the market as 3D printing technology is being used to manufacture complex parts and prototypes. Furthermore, the increasing use of 3D printing technology in the medical industry is expected to drive market growth in Europe.

The Asia Pacific 3D Printing market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industries, growing demand for customized products, and government initiatives to promote the use of 3D printing technology. The increasing demand for 3D printing in the aerospace and defense industry is a major driver of the market in the Asia Pacific, with countries such as China and Japan leading the market. Furthermore, the increasing use of 3D printing technology in the healthcare industry is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific

