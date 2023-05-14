Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of HMPT, FRG, SYNH, and LTHM

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMPT to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for $324 million in cash.

If you are an HMPT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FRG to a consortium led by CEO Brian Kahn for $30.00 in cash per share.

If you are an FRG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Lifshitz, Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SYNH to a consortium of private investment firms for $43.00 in cash per share.

If you are an SYNH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LTHM and Allkem Ltd. Following the merger, pre-merger LTHM shareholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a LTHM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: