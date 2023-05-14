The Organic Ice Cream Market  is Projected To Reach USD 1686.55 million By 2030, From USD 1179.62 million in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 4.57% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Ice Cream Market size was valued at USD 1179.62 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1686.55 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2023 to 2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include the Enhancing consumer health awareness, Increasing demand for organic vanilla ice cream.

People are becoming more health conscious as a result of their changing preferences and desire for products with more nutrients. People are choosing healthier foods because they provide numerous health benefits and contribute to the maintenance of good health. Organic ice cream contains potassium, which reduces blood pressure, B vitamins, which provide energy, and calcium, which strengthens bones. Consequently, the market is anticipated to expand because an increasing number of individuals are concerned about their health. Vanilla is one of the most popular flavors of organic ice cream around the globe. The fact that vanilla complements most desserts and improves their flavor is likely to contribute to the expansion of the organic ice-cream market. A survey published in Dairy Reporter in 2020 revealed that 84 percent of British respondents preferred vanilla over all other varieties. Therefore, the market is likely to expand as more individuals desire vanilla-flavored organic ice cream.

Segmentation Overview:

On The Basis of Type:

Based on the type of product, organic ice cream is divided into two categories: by ingredient and by flavor. These two components are essential for producing organic ice cream. Organic ice cream is made with whole milk, condensed milk, cream, as well as a sugar and flavoring agent. Vanilla, chocolate, butter pecan, strawberry, coffee, black raspberry, and mint chocolate chip are among the flavors. Whole milk is milk from which the lipids have not been removed. It begins with the bovine prior to processing. White milk contains only about 3.5% fat, so it is not particularly high in fat. Skimmed milk is milk from which the froth has been removed. Milk is transformed into skim milk by removing all of the milk lipids. A sweetening factor is a substance, similar to sugar, that enhances the sweetness of foods, beverages, and other substances. A flavoring agent is something added to food to improve its flavor. Vanilla, which grows in damp, hot, and humid climates, imparts its flavor to ice creams. Vanilla is derived from the fruits of the vanilla shrub. The chocolate flavor is simultaneously acidic and sweet. Butter pecan is the most popular ice cream flavor. It is vanilla ice cream with a hint of butter flavor and pecans blended in.

On The Basis of Application:

Last year, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for roughly fifty percent of the global market share for organic ice. The growth of the segment is being driven by supermarkets' deep discounts and simple accessibility, which entice customers to purchase their products and contribute to the growth of the sector. To attract customers and promote sales of their own products, supermarkets and hypermarkets are developing their own brands with organic ingredients and lower prices. The market for specialty foods and beverages in grocery stores continues to expand in a subdued manner. To aid in the expansion of the organic ice market, organic ice cream is now distributed in convenience stores.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for organic ice cream has been analyzed in various regions, including North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. In the near future, the global Organic Ice Cream market will dominate this market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the global market in 2021, with a revenue share exceeding 42.0%. High levels of interest, particularly from young individuals, have been observed in the region. To satisfy the growing demand for high-quality goods, manufacturers of keys have released a variety of products. In September 2021, for instance, a popular brand in India known as Havmor unveiled the world cone, which was the largest ice cream cone in the country and came in three flavors: Swiss Choco Brownie, Double Belgium Chocolate, and Nutty French Vanilla.

Additionally, there is a growing interest in healthful alternatives, which is likely to increase the demand for dairy-free, vegan products in the area. In May 2020, The Times of India reported that 60 to 65 percent of Indians were lactose intolerant. Due to the large number of individuals who cannot tolerate milk, vegan alternatives to common dishes, such as ice cream, will likely be in high demand.

North America should have a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. People in North America are becoming more health conscious, and as a result, they are opting for healthier culinary options over traditional ones. In May 2021, Food Insights published the results of a survey indicating that sixty percent of people in the region preferred healthier alternatives to popular foods such as candies, desserts, and ice creams.

These market shifts are likely to increase the demand for vegan products in North America. Manufacturers have been releasing new products to satisfy the needs of the region's numerous customers. In January 2022, Cold Stone Creamery began nationwide distribution of its first vegan ice cream prepared with almond milk and a variety of other ingredients.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.57% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $1686.55 million By Type Whole Milk

Skimmed Milk

Cream Sweetening and Flavoring Agent By Application Hypermarket and Supermarket

Food and Drink Specialist

Convenience Store By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty stores

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global Organic Ice Cream market. Among the most important constraints are:

The cost of transporting organic ice cream products is high

Organic ice cream must be stored at a specific temperature, which increases transportation and storage expenses. These organic ice cream products must be conveyed in vehicles meticulously designed and outfitted with the most advanced cooling technology. This indicates that transporting these products is expensive. During the forecast period, these factors are likely to impede market expansion.

Opportunity Analysis:

A number of promising new avenues for development and expansion exist in the international Organic Ice Cream market. Consider a few of the most promising prospects:

Market participants' increased use of functional components in ice cream

To meet the evolving requirements of consumers, many businesses are expanding their product lines by incorporating useful ingredients such as organic ingredients. According to an April 2021 article in Food Ingredients First, manufacturers have been incorporating functional ingredients into frozen delicacies to make them healthier. Organic ingredients have largely replaced synthetic ones in the development of ice cream products. Therefore, market participants who use more functional constituents in ice cream will create favorable conditions for market expansion.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

