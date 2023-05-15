Mitrade's Excellence Says It All: Wins Two Broker Awards, Debuts New iPad App

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitrade has been honored with its first two awards of the year – 'Best Mobile CFD Trading Platform Asia Pacific' and 'Fastest Growing Forex Fintech Broker Global' by Global Brands Magazine. These prestigious accolades are testament to Mitrade's ongoing commitment to innovation, industry excellence, and client satisfaction.

The 'Best Mobile CFD Trading Platform Asia Pacific' award underlines Mitrade's exceptional effort and commitment in providing a seamless and user-friendly trading experience to its valued clients across the Asia Pacific region. Mitrade has made remarkable progress in 2023, as these enhancements have significantly contributed to the growth of the CFD trading platform and heightened user satisfaction.

Mitrade brings its trading platform to iPads

In March 2023, Mitrade expanded its reach by launching a dedicated iPad version of its trading platform. This allows traders to engage with the market dynamically in real-time on their iPads while being able to have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between devices, ensuring traders can stay connected to the market wherever they are, and never miss out on trading opportunities. This launch underscores Mitrade's unwavering commitment to user satisfaction and its ambition to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Enhanced security measures with the two-factor authentication (2FA)

To ensure the highest level of security, Mitrade has implemented a two-factor authentication (2FA) process to enhance security measures during the login process on the app. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access, protecting users' sensitive information and enhancing overall platform security. With this, Mitrade reaffirms its dedication to providing a safe and secure trading environment for its clients.

Improved user interface for traders

Mitrade's platform offers users the ability to seamlessly switch between 'red rise' and 'green fall' options. This feature provides adaptability and personalization, catering to the traders' familiar preferences and established trading habits.

With a state-of-the-art mobile application, Mitrade empowers traders to access the global financial markets anytime, anywhere, allowing them to seize opportunities and make informed trading decisions with ease.

In addition to the 'Best Mobile CFD Trading Platform Asia Pacific' award, Mitrade has also been recognized as the 'Fastest Growing Forex Fintech Broker'. This prestigious global award recognizes Mitrade's rapid growth and its unwavering dedication to delivering an innovative trading platform, outstanding customer service, and trading education to traders all around the world.

As Mitrade continues to broaden its global footprint and strengthen its position in the industry, the company remains resolute in upholding the highest standards of customer service, security, innovation, and education. With a focus on user-centric design and a commitment to delivering a seamless trading experience, Mitrade is poised to lead the industry into a new era of online trading.

About Mitrade:

Mitrade is a leading online trading platform that provides traders with access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. With a user-friendly interface and powerful trading tools, Mitrade empowers traders of all levels to trade with confidence and success. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including advanced charting, risk management tools, educational resources, and a dedicated customer support team. Mitrade is committed to delivering an exceptional trading experience, combining cutting-edge technology with a client-centric approach.

