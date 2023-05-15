DeepMaterial Launched High-Quality Optical Bonding Epoxy Adhesives Designed for the Chip Testing and Packaging Industry

Shenzhen, China, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepMaterial, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality epoxy adhesives, recently announced the launch of two new products that will revolutionize the chip testing and packaging industry that heavily relies on surface protection materials and various semiconductor and electronic appliances – underfill epoxy and one-component epoxy adhesive.

Underfill epoxy is a specially formulated adhesive that is used to protect electronic components from damage caused by mechanical stress. According to the owners, their underfill epoxy is designed to flow into small gaps and spaces between components, creating a strong and durable bond.

"Underfill epoxy is an essential component in the manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices. Our underfill epoxy is a two-part system that includes a resin and a hardener. When mixed together, the two components react to form a strong, high-performance adhesive that can withstand the rigors of daily use. This product is available in a range of viscosities and can be customized to meet the specific needs of our customers", said James Yuan, a company spokesperson.

In addition to underfill epoxy adhesive, the company has also introduced one-component epoxy adhesive that simplifies the bonding process. Unlike traditional epoxy adhesives, which require mixing two components together, the one component epoxy adhesive is ready to use right out of the package.

"This product is perfect for use in applications where speed and convenience are critical. Our one-component epoxy adhesive can be applied directly to the surface of the material, eliminating the need for mixing and reducing the risk of errors. The one-component epoxy adhesive is also incredibly versatile. It can be used to bond a wide range of materials, including metals, plastics, ceramics, and composites. This product is perfect for use in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics", Mr. Yuan added.

According to him, both underfill epoxy and one-component epoxy adhesive are part of DeepMaterial's commitment to providing innovative and high-quality solutions to our customers. He maintained that products are rigorously tested to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance and durability.

"We are excited to introduce these two new products to the market," said the CEO and managing director of DeepMaterial. "Underfill epoxy and one-component epoxy adhesive for metal represent a significant step forward in the development of high-performance adhesives. We are confident that our customers will find these products to be reliable, versatile, and easy to use", he added.

About the Company

DeepMaterial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen, China-based company specializing in adhesives for chip packaging and testing industries.

