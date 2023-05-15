Custom Antibody Market to Rise at a 9.2% CAGR by 2023-2030, Global Industry Analysis by Service, Type, Source, Application, Indication, End User, Region, Competitive Landscape, Supply and Demand Side Analysis

Chicago, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Custom Antibody Market is expected to reach $923.6 million by 2030 from $439.1 million in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Global Custom Antibody Market is dominated by major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, and Abcam PLC. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, GenScript (China), and Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc (US) among others.

The Custom Antibody Market research report provides valuable insights by analyzing market trends and market scenarios over a defined period. It also presents manufacturing details like sales, volume, revenue, price, and gross margin. Furthermore, the import-export analysis, pricing analysis is also included in the report to understand the product demand and service. Finally, it also provides end-user application analysis, which delivers revenue, growth percentage of the product across the different applications. Moreover, the report also highlights the covid 19 impacts on the Custom Antibody Market and guides in overcoming the challenges during this pandemic.

The Custom Antibody Market research report delivers essential information consolidating the competitive landscape, worldwide, territorial, and country-explicit market size, market development investigation, a portion of the overall industry, late turns of events, and market development in division. Moreover, the Custom Antibody Market research report offers data and insightful realities like income, recorded information, and the worldwide market size. It additionally features crucial angles like opportunities, driving, item scope, market outline, and driving force.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global custom antibody market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genscript, Abcam PLC., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KgaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Promab Biotechnologies, Inc. Innovagen Ab, Origene Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne, Creative Diagnostics, Sino Biological, Inc., Raybiotech Life, Inc., Abbiotec, Inc., Prosci Incorporated, Boster Biological Technology, Cusabio Technology LLC, Biointron, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, and Imgenex India among others.

Recent Developments

Merck KGaA and Kelun-Biotech created seven experimental preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer in December 2022.

Thermo Fisher Scientific purchased The Binding Site Group ("The Binding Site"), a world authority in specialist diagnostics, in October 2022.

Bio-Techne bought Namocell in July 2022 to broaden its product offering and include gene therapy development and commercialization, cell engineering, cell line creation, single-cell genomics, and antibody discovery to its list of offerings.

Players have been encouraged to spend on product development and expansion plans due to the rising need for individualized diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. For instance, Creative Biolabs launched several services in January 2023 to supplement its therapeutic section, which included therapeutic antibodies. The business is anticipated to provide full services for the creation of therapeutic antibodies.

During the anticipated period, the market is anticipated to expand at a profitable rate. Market participants' technological improvements in workflow are probably going to help end users during the development process. For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced the Pioneer Antibody Discovery Platform, an antibody discovery service, in November 2022 to create biologic candidates. The platform has a phage display library that can hold more than 200 billion unique sequences and is equipped with the recently created technology, SpyDisplay, for the detection of antibody candidates. The platform provides potential therapeutic antibody candidates based on the specific needs of the client. The final antibodies should be given with thorough sequences and data packages that have been functionally characterized.

Custom Antibody Market Overview

According to estimates, the COVID-19 pandemic will increase pharmaceutical and biotech businesses' demand for bespoke antibody services. Different participants incorporated particular services for creating unique COVID-19 antibodies. For instance, ProSci offers unique COVID-19 antibodies for the development of monoclonal, single-domain, and polyclonal antibodies. To generate COVID-19 antibodies for vaccine R&D, recombinant single domain, diagnostic test, and detection screening kits, as well as for commercial and research reasons, the company works with or in collaboration with end customers.

Custom antibody production does come at a hefty price, though. Although the cost of production lowers over time, the earliest stages of production, which include the synthesis of peptides, genes, antigens, and other components, are expensive. Providing bespoke antibody services typically costs around USD 899. Monoclonal manufacture can be time-consuming and costly, with costs ranging from $6,000 to $15,000. While the cost of producing polyclonal antibodies is quite inexpensive, at about USD 1,000. There are now only a few service suppliers on the market as a result of rising production costs.

Custom Antibody Market Segmentation Analysis

In 2022, the custom antibody market was dominated by the antibody development segment.

The development, production, and labeling of antibodies generally divide the market into three service groups. In 2022, the global market for antibody research and development accounted for the lion's share. This industry holds a sizeable market share due to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, which is increasing the demand for therapeutic antibodies. Additionally, leading market competitors are investing in R&D, which will likely hasten the segment's growth.

During the forecast period, the custom antibody market's therapeutic applications segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth.

The market is divided into research and therapeutic applications based on application. The largest CAGR is projected for the therapeutic applications segment during the projection period. One of the elements promoting the market's growth is a rise in investment in the creation of innovative drugs using tailored antibodies. More regularly utilized custom antibodies are increasing demand for alternative fuels and promoting industrial expansion.

Custom Antibody Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the custom antibody market in 2022.

Geographically, the market is split into North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. In 2022, North America had the largest global market share, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Numerous elements, including the existence of a big client base and established distribution networks, contributed to the enormous market share in North America. Increased funding for bespoke antibody research is another factor driving the industry's growth in North America.

The market in the United States is anticipated to increase in value to USD 372.9 million by 2030, with a USD 198.4 million absolute dollar in 2022.

With an absolute dollar increase of USD 23.9 million in 2022, the market in the United Kingdom is predicted to increase to a value of USD 41.3 million by 2030.

In China, the market is anticipated to increase in value to USD 75.7 million with a USD 41.6 million absolute increase in 2022 from 2023 to 2030.

With an absolute dollar increase of USD 32.8 million in 2022 from 2023–2030, the market in Japan is predicted to increase in value to USD 62.7 million.

With an absolute increase of USD 16.4 million in 2022, the market in India is predicted to increase in value to USD 36.3 million.

Custom Antibody Market Outlook

Driver: More funding could accelerate market expansion.

The pipeline of mAbs is running out, chronic and crippling diseases like cancer and infectious diseases are becoming more prevalent, and there is a growing need to find effective and promising treatments for several illnesses that harm people's quality of life all over the world. These factors have all contributed to an increase in antibody development and research. Government agencies' increasing levels of financing for antibody research are contributing to the market's expansion. Japan, which has the world's oldest population, for example, committed USD 970 million to regenerative medicine in April 2022, focused on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS).

Restraint: The expense and difficulty of using an antibody

Antibody creation necessitates in-depth knowledge and qualitative concerns, which demand significant financial outlays and time constraints. Large bioreactors, filtration systems, and medium & buffers for upstream/downstream processing and purification are additional technologies needed for antibody synthesis. As a result, the average cost to generate bespoke mAbs continues to rise to the additional services needed and the protocols adhered to by each player.

Emerging Markets Possibility

The growing global market in the region is a result of emerging nations' increasing investments in the development of antibody drugs. To create novel products for treating lung disorders, such as mepolizumab, a monoclonal antibody used to treat severe asthma, the Australian government has budgeted USD 3.6 billion in fundamental research to assist science, research, and innovation in the nation from 2020 to 2021. In the upcoming years, the use of a personalized antibodies is projected to increase due to several causes, including the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and increased R&D efforts to create novel therapeutic and diagnostic approaches.

Global Custom Antibody Market Table of Contents

Service outlook

Antibody development

Antibody production & purification

Antibody fragmentation & labeling

Type Outlook

Monoclonal antibodies

Polyclonal antibodies

Recombinant antibodies

Other custom antibodies

Source outlook

Mice

Rabbits

Other sources

Application outlook

Research

Therapeutics

Indication outlook

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Immunology

Neurobiology

Cardiovascular diseases

Other indications

End user outlook

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Academic & research institutes

Contract research organizations

Regional Outlook

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Austria Finland Belgium Turkey Russia Poland Hungary Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Vietnam New Zealand Philippines Thailand Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Singapore Indonesia Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Players of the Custom antibody market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Genscript

Abcam PLC.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KgaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Promab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Innovagen AB

Origene Technologies Inc.

Bio-Techne

Creative Diagnostics

Sino Biological, Inc.

Raybiotech Life, Inc.

Abbiotec, Inc.

Prosci Incorporated

Boster Biological Technology

Cusabio Technology LLC

Biointron

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Creative Biolabs

Envigo

Imgenex India

Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Service, Type, Source, Application, End-User, and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genscript, Abcam PLC., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KgaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Promab Biotechnologies, Inc. Innovagen Ab, Origene Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne, Creative Diagnostics, Sino Biological, Inc., Raybiotech Life, Inc., Abbiotec, Inc., Prosci Incorporated, Boster Biological Technology, Cusabio Technology LLC, Biointron, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, and Imgenex India Available Customization In addition to the market data for the Custom Antibody Market, Delvens offers client-centric reports customized according to the company’s specific demand and requirements.

