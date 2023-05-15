Inside information: The change negotiations of Trainers' House have ended

Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, INSIDE INFORMATION, 15 MAY 2023 at 9:15

Due to the weakened market conditions and to minimize the effects, Trainers' House started change negotiations. The change negotiations have now ended. The negotiations concerned the entire staff of Trainers' House Plc. As a result of the negotiations, the number of employees at Trainers' House will decrease by six employees.

