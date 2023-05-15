Pyrimidine Analogues Market Set to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 8% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the size of the global market for pyrimidine Analogues in 2022 and expected it to increase at a revenue CAGR of 8.% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for pyrimidine Analogues indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Pyrimidine Analogues are a large class of pharmaceuticals with identical structures, but somewhat different actions, activities, and activity spectra used as anticancer medications.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of cancer patients is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing R&D activities in the biochemistry of life drive the market demand.

The increasing government funding for the development of cancer therapy is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Pyrimidine Analogues Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Pyrimidine Analogues Market:

In April 2023, in a phase 1/2 study (NCT05319587) looking at the impacts of combining Annamycin and Cytarabine for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are unresponsive to, or relapsed following, induction therapy, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. reported that the first patient had been dosed.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for pyrimidine Analogues includes:

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie In

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global pyrimidine Analogues market revenue is driven by the rising number of cancer patients suffering from melanoma and non-melanoma with high rates of death incidence. Furthermore, the increasing research and development activities in drug development and discoveries and lifestyle changes are contributing to the large revenue share.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the pyrimidine Analogues market is segmented into nucleotide synthesis inhibitors and inhibitors of DNA synthesizing enzymes.

Based on application, the pyrimidine Analogues market is segmented into lung cancers, ovarian cancer, blood cancer, GI cancers, and others.

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the nucleotide synthesis inhibitors segment dominates the global pyrimidine Analogues market with the largest revenue share. Advantageous prospects will arise from increased R&D activities, the launch of new products, the establishment of new markets, and contributing to the large market revenue share. Furthermore, future market revenue expansion will be accelerated by the enormous unmet need for cancer treatments as well as improvements in medication delivery technology.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global pyrimidine Analogues market. This sizable revenue share is mostly related to the high incidence of cancer in the nation, greater cancer therapy reimbursement rates, and the rapid uptake of innovative treatments.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for pyrimidine Analogues. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth dynamics, ten years of revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

