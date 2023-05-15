Renault Group: Communication related to the availability of the EMTN base prospectus 2023

English French

Communication related to the availability of the EMTN base prospectus 2023

Renault SA

122-122 bis, avenue du Général Leclerc

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Boulogne, 15 May, 2023

Renault SA filed its EMTN Program Base Prospectus dated May 12, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) and received visa N° 23-156.

Copies of the supplemental are available free of charge in the head office of Renault SA – 122-122 bis, avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.



The prospectus can be also consulted on the website of Renault SA (www.renaultgroup.com) (heading Finance / Debt and funding / Debt programs) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

