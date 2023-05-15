ABCA4 Retinopathy Therapeutics Market Will Register a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2031, says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing cases of ABCA4 retinopathy will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing emphasis on health will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market.

ABCA4 Retinopathy Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 18.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug types, Age group, Distributional channels, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of ABCA4 retinopathy will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, a greater emphasis on health, financial support for medical research, favorable clinical trial findings, and increased awareness of genetic disorders are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, increased research and development activities to develop new drugs and advanced treatments are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market from four perspectives: Drug Type, Age Group, Distributional Channels, and Region.

Based on the drug type, the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market is segmented into LBS-008, anti-VEGF drugs, and others.

Based on the age group, the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market is segmented into adults and children.

Based on the distributional channels, the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market is segmented into hospital, online, and retail pharmacy.

Drug Type Segmentation

Based on the drug type the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market is divided into three categories: anti-VEGF drugs, LBS-008, and others. Because the drug LBS 008 is in its phase 3 clinical trial, the LBS-008 segment dominates the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market with the largest revenue share because of the large number of laboratories and corporations engaged in considerable R&D activity, high healthcare spending, an advanced regulatory framework, an enormous patient population, and the increasing prevalence of ABCA4 retinopathy.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics market are:

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi SA

Stargazer Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Kubota Vision Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Nasoscope Therapeutics

F-Hoffman La Roche

Revision Therapeutics

Lin Bioscience Inc.

The market for ABCA4 retinopathy therapeutics is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D and introduce new products to increase their product portfolio and market share.

Recent Developments:

Kubota Vision Inc. announced a favorable post hoc analysis of the phase 3 clinical study of the experimental visual cycle modulator Emixustat hydrochloride (Emixustat) in patients with Stargardt Disease in October 2022.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ABCA4 RETINOPATHY THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Overview Anti-VEGF Drugs LBS-008 Others GLOBAL ABCA4 RETINOPATHY THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY AGE GROUP Overview Children Adults GLOBAL ABCA4 RETINOPATHY THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

ABCA4 RETINOPATHY THERAPEUTICS MARKET TOC

