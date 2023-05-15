Exploring the Growth Trajectory of the Global Plastic Pipes Market. Will it Surpass $1 Tn by 2027?: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Plastic Pipes Market is at growing stage and has fragmented market. There are more organized players as compared to unorganized players in market. Top players such as JM Eagle, NAPCO, Finolex Industries Ltd., Diamond Plastics Corporation, National Pipe and Plastics, Inc in Global Plastic Pipes Market hold major market share.

1. Plastic pipe sales are increasing worldwide due to increased awareness of the product

The plastic pipes market is expected to benefit from the rising awareness of advantages of plastic pipes over their substitutes. Plastic pipes are lighter in weight and cheaper than traditionally used metal pipes, and they do not rust or corrode. According to a report by the European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association (TEPPFA), the installation time for a PVC pipe was around 30% faster than a concrete pipe of the same size. To understand the rising awareness of plastic pipes here is comparison with metallic pipes.

2. 3D Printing Technology trend supporting the production of Plastic Pipes

3D printing technology is increasingly being used in plastics manufacturing, including pipes and shapes, for high designing flexibility, reduced production time and cost. This technology enables manufacturers to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Major plastic pipe companies which started using 3D printing - Krah Pipes in early 2000s, PVC 3D in 2016, Duraflow LLC in 2018, Georg Fischer in 2018 and Pipetech in 2019.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

3. North America holds the largest market share in Global Plastic Pipes Market

North America's main market for plastic pipes is the United States. Demand for plastic pipes in the nation is anticipated to be driven by newly discovered shale resources and government plans that seek to make the nation the top oil and gas producer in the coming years. Over the projected period in North America, the market for plastic pipe will experience growth as a result of the rise in oil and gas demand.

Market Taxonomy

Global Plastic Pipes Market Segmentation

By Type of Plastic Pipe

PVC

PE

Others

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By Type of PVC Pipe

UPVC

CPVC

PVC-O

By Type of PE Pipes

HDPE

MDPE

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

By Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

By Domestic Sales/ Export

Domestic Sales

Exports

By Type of End Users

Water Supply and Irrigation

Industrial & Mining

Sewage

Electricity

Others

By Geography

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

South America

Middle East

Africa

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Global Plastic Pipes Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Indonesia Plastic Pipes Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by increase in housing, high rise real estate development and establishment of new capital city in Indonesia

According to Ken Research estimates, the Indonesia Plastic Pipes Market – which grew from approximately 5.1% in 2017 to 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into 7.3% opportunity in 2022 to 2027, owing to increase in construction, manufacturing, and industrialization. Industrial and Mining sector is expected to have a significant share because the Minister of Industry is focusing on down streaming Indonesia’s raw commodities which is expected to increase the nation’s export capabilities and ability to compete in the international market. Electricity sector have high growth potential in future because the government is aiming to diversify and invest in its electricity sector to fulfill the rising demand in the country.

China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook to 2027F- By PVC, PE and Others Pipes, By Organized and Unorganized and By End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the China Plastic Pipes Market – which grew from approximately USD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately USD ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the favorable government initiatives, technological advancement and rising infrastructural projects. The demand for plastic pipes and fittings is highly correlated with the investment of government on infrastructural, mining and agricultural activities and the demand for house dwellings in the country. Improvements in technology and plastic materials have helped plastic pipe increase its share in energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors in China.

Brazil Plastic Pipes Market Outlook to 2027F- By PVC Pipes (Plain/Vinyl PVC Pipe - Hydraulic PVC and Sanitary PVC, CPVC and MPVC), HDPE Pipes (Corrugated HDPE and Solid Wall HDPE), By End User Applications (Infrastructure, Irrigation, Sewer, Mining, Water Distribution and Others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Brazil Plastic Pipe Market, the PVC pipes market attained a value of USD ~ billion in 2021. Aided by the escalating demand for the product across agriculture and construction industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of ~% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD ~ billion by 2027. Polyvinyl chloride pipes, also known as PVC pipes, refer to pipes which are made up of a combination of vinyl and plastic. These pipes are extremely strong, durable, tough, and rust proof. These advantages of the product make it applicable across various sectors. Due to the anti-rotting and anti-wearing properties of PVC pipes, the product is witnessing increasing application in the water management systems of Latin America. With rising internet penetration and ownership of smartphones, it is expected that customers will make bookings online as it is more convenient for bookings with additional discounts and saving time.

Australia Plastic Pipe Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented By PVC, PE and Others Pipes, By Organized and Unorganized, By Regions and By End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others)

The Australia Plastic Pipes Market is projected to show a significant growth, to contribute AUD ~ Bn by 2027F with technological advancement and rapid urbanization. The growth rate is anticipated to increase over the period with surge in more substitutes in market along with government incentives to rebuild older buildings for high-rise buildings is expected to increase the sewerage treatment projects in the country owing to which there is need of better piping to ensure water delivery. Furthermore, domestic manufacturing is expected to increase in the near future.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube