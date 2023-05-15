Glass Packaging Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.92% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 74.87 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Glass Packaging Market Information by Glass Type, Jar Size, Raw Material, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Glass Packaging Market could thrive at a rate of 5.92% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 74.87 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Glass packaging is widely used in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries to preserve and protect products. The global glass packaging market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options.

One of the major drivers of the glass packaging market is the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Glass is 100% recyclable and can be reused multiple times, making it a preferred option for environmentally conscious consumers and companies. In addition, glass packaging offers superior protection and preservation properties, which is important in industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Glass Packaging industry include

Saint-Gobain

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Amcor plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA

BA GLASS GROUP

Bormioli Rocco S.p.A

Consol

Gerresheimer AG

Among others.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 74.87 Billion CAGR 5.92% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Growing construction, and oil & gas industry worldwide Growing international trade agreements between countries and organizations





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the major drivers of the glass packaging market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of packaging and are seeking out products that use recyclable and biodegradable materials. Glass packaging is a popular choice as it is 100% recyclable, reusable, and does not release harmful chemicals into the environment when disposed of properly. Furthermore, glass packaging offers excellent barrier properties that help preserve the quality and freshness of the product.

Market Restraints:

One of the main restraints of the glass packaging market is its fragility and weight. Glass is heavy, which makes transportation costs higher compared to lighter materials such as plastic. In addition, glass is brittle and can break easily, which increases the likelihood of damage during transportation and storage. This can result in higher costs for companies due to product loss and damage. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers are developing stronger and more durable glass packaging that is resistant to breakage and can withstand rough handling during transportation.

COVID 19 Analysis

The glass packaging market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly due to the disruption of global supply chains and the reduction in demand for non-essential products. The lockdowns and restrictions on movement in many countries led to a reduction in manufacturing activity and a decline in demand for glass packaging. The pandemic also resulted in a shift in consumer behavior, with more people purchasing goods online and opting for contactless delivery, which affected the demand for glass packaging in traditional brick-and-mortar stores. However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options, and this has led to an increased demand for glass packaging. As more people became aware of the environmental impact of single-use plastic and other non-recyclable materials, they started looking for more sustainable alternatives, including glass packaging. Additionally, the pandemic led to an increase in the consumption of packaged food and beverages, which also boosted the demand for glass packaging.



Market Segmentation

By Glass Type

The glass types in the market include Type I, Type II, Type III, and Others.

By Jar Size

By jar size, the segment includes 20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL, and Above 500 mL

By raw material

By raw material, the segment includes Cullet, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Coloring Material, and Others

By Application

By application, the segment includes Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Beauty Products, and Others.



Regional Insights

In North America, the United States is the largest market for glass packaging due to the high consumption of packaged foods and beverages in the country. The demand for eco-friendly packaging options in the region is also driving the growth of the glass packaging market.

In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major markets for glass packaging. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the increasing demand for premium packaging options, particularly in the food and beverage industry. The strict regulations on the use of non-recyclable materials in packaging is also driving the growth of the glass packaging market in Europe.

In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest market for glass packaging due to the high consumption of packaged foods and beverages in the country. The increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging options in the region is also driving the growth of the glass packaging market. Other countries in the region such as India, Japan, and South Korea are also witnessing a significant growth in the demand for glass packaging due to the growing awareness about sustainable packaging options

