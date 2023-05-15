Oiling the Gears of Growth: Is the Global Lubricant Market set to Slickly Slide into a $180 Bn Future by 2027? Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Lubricants Market is concentrated among the top 10 players. The top companies have been utilizing competitive strategies and investments to retain and expand their shares. The players are competing on the basis of Geographies covered, brand awareness, retention rate & price of the product. The major companies dominating the Global Lubricants market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP p.l.c., Shell plc, and Total Energies among others.

1. “High expectations from industrial sector:” Will it be leading the market growth in upcoming years?

With the rising cost of powering industrial activities, the industrial sector is making effort to cut down energy consumption & energy costs. Engine parts that are not properly lubricated are more prone to friction & ultimately damage which means that they use more fuel, resulting in more pollution. The global industrial lubricants market recorded demand generation of ~15,000 kilotons in 2015 and is projected to rise to ~20,000 kilotons by 2024. A good grade product helps reduce damage by reducing friction & enhancing machine efficiency. Rapid industrialisation is expected to propel growth in upcoming years.

2. “Synthetic lubricants becoming a priority:” The growing demand for synthetic lubricants, especially in Europe, is anticipated to aid global market growth

The global demand for synthetic lubricants has been on rise & has picked up pace due to rising awareness about alternatives for mineral oil lubricants. Moreover, synthetic varieties have grown in popularity due to their better efficiency than natural mineral oil. They have largely begun to replace natural mineral oil as the preferred choice in various sectors that demand high consistency levels. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to register a robust growth in the upcoming years, especially in Europe wherein stringent regulations on CO2 emissions have been placed, thereby serving as a catalyst for the market. Moreover, increasing investment in blending plants for synthetic lubricants in Russia & Netherlands is also driving the market in Europe. USA is another region wherein the demand for synthetic lubricants is at an all-time high.

Market Taxonomy

By Type of Application

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Type of Lubricant (Industrial Lubricant)

Engine Oil

Turbine Oil

Hydraulic Oil

Compressor Oil

Transformer Oil

Greases

Industrial gear Oil

Metal Working Fluids

Others

By Grade (Industrial Oil)

Mineral Oil

Semi-synthetic Oil

Synthetic Oil

By Type of End Use (Industrial)

Power Generation

Construction & Mining

Transportation

Metal production

General Manufacturing

Food Industry

Commercial

Others

By End-use of Lubricant (Automotive)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Motor Cycle

Marine

Others (Aviation, Railway)

By Type (Automotive)

Passenger car Motor Oil

Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oil

Hydraulic Oil

Gear Oil

Greases

By Grade (Automotive)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

By Geography

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Africa

Middle East

North America

Global Lubricants Market

