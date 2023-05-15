Sperm Separation Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Players - Hamilton Thorne, LensHook (Bonraybio), Menicon, & The Cooper Companies

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sperm Separation Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sperm separation devices market is expected to reach a value of $816.5 million by 2028 from $478.18 million, growing at a CAGR of 9.33%



The Emergence of New Technologies



In reproductive health and sperm separation devices, several new technologies have been addressed in recent years that deliver lucrative market growth opportunities. In reproductive health, some new technologies, such as assisted reproductive technologies, tremendously change the reproductive care and treatment landscape and associated clinical outcomes.

Sperm selection is a crucial part of the assisted reproductive field, influencing the high success rate of treatment and offspring health. One of the rapidly accepting technologies in sperm separation devices is "Microfluidic Sperm Sorting Chips," an easy, cost-effective, and better clinical outcome-providing technology expected to drive sperm separation devices market growth.

In addition, rheotaxis-based sperm separation involvement of dielectrophoretic and nanotechnology are emerging technologies that help in the improvement of sperm separation device outcomes.



Increasing Knowledge and Attitude Towards Advanced Reproductive Treatments



The growing concern about fertility and reproductive health-related issues among adults create a demand for infertility care. Infertility is a global health issue that accelerates the requirements for advanced care, where the accounted market growth has been steady in recent years.

In developed and developing countries, the demand for IVF cycles is increasing, which requires isolating and insemination of healthy and motile sperm. Healthy and motile sperm separation procedures commonly performed by the sperm separation devices in IVF labs which expected to drive the sperm separation devices market growth during the forecast period.



Cryopreservation of Human Sperm



In men, infertility issues account for around 50% of fertility-related challenges due to biological and environmental factors.

The sperm cryopreservation procedure included the separation of motile and healthy sperm for the caudal epididymis (Caudal Epididymis is a function of storage location for functionally healthy and mature sperm before the insemination or ejaculation).

Increasing desire and social changes and the opportunity to preserve male fertility have raised the demand for ART procedures and increased the broad range of conditions in which ART is now commonly used.

Increasing Targeted Patient Population



Increasing targeted patient populations, such as infertile couples worldwide, demand fertility services requiring sperm separation devices.

The infertile male population is the major targeted population driving the sperm separation devices market for sperm analysis medical tests and IVF procedures where healthy and motile sperm separation and selection is mandatory. Globally, the decreasing fertility rate in males increases the demand for advanced reproductive technologies and accelerates the adoption of sperm separation devices.



Rising Volume of ART & IVF Cycles



The increasing volume of ART & IVF procedures drives the demand for sperm separation devices. IVF is considered a mainstream treatment for infertility care.

As of 2022, more than 8 million children have been born globally, and more than 2.5 million cycles are being performed annually. In addition, the international survey related to the health economics of IVF stated that the global demand for ART accounts for 1,500 cycles per million population per year.



Product Launched & Promotional Strategies in the Sperm Separation Devices Market



Sperm separation devices are becoming vital in reproductive care services, increasing expectations for better solutions and high access to medical professionals. In recent years few new sperm separations devices and media have been introduced to the market.

On the other side, market players have adopted several business strategies to fulfill the demand for sperm separation devices worldwide. In 2020, one of the leading industry players, Trivector Biomed LLP, launched the world-class solution Zymot Fertility a sperm separation device.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY METHOD



The global sperm separation devices market by the method is segmented into conventional and advanced. The conventional method segment accounted for more than 75% market share in 2022 and dominated the industry.

Conventional methods include simple sperm wash, glass wool filtration, swim-up, and density gradient centrifugation methods are considered.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global sperm separation devices market by product is segmented into equipment and media. Sperm separation media is one of the vital parts of sperm separation procedures.

In equipment, centrifugation devices and centrifuge-free devices are included. Sperm separation devices have a broad range of applications that fuel segmental growth. From understanding sperm morphology to sperm separation for IVF procedures and research and study purposes, fuel the application rate of devices and drive segmental growth.

In 2022, the equipment segment accounted for a 34.95% industry share in the global sperm separation devices market and was valued at USD 167.14 million in 2022.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The fertility centers dominated the global sperm separation devices market end-users segment and accounted for more than 37% in 2022. Fertility centers are the major factor that drives the higher demand for sperm separation devices in IVF procedures.



The global sperm separation devices market by hospitals and clinics was valued at USD 165.88 million in 2022. The companies operating in sperm separation devices and media primely collaborate with private and public hospitals and clinics that accelerate the use of sperm separation solutions and drive industry growth.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Europe is leading and dominating the region in the global sperm separation devices market, accounting for a 33.74% industry share in 2022. In recent years, the semen quality of men in some European countries decreased, resulting in the increasing demand for fertility care. For fertility care purposes, sperm separation devices use increased in the region. The growing prevalence of male infertility in the region drives the significant demand for fertility care, which fuels the application rate of fertility care services such as ART services, where sperm separation devices are routinely used. These factors propel the sperm separation devices market growth in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global sperm separation devices market has been growing at a healthy rate in recent years with the rise in acceptance of ART procedures worldwide. This favorable market is creating growth opportunities for vendors and, at the same time, increasing the competition among them.

The market included leading, emerging, and start-up companies trying to achieve market expansion in various ways. The increasing promotional activities, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration with fertility care settings positively influence the competition in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $478.18 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $816.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Emergence of New Technologies

Increasing Knowledge and Attitude Toward Advanced Reproductive Treatments

Cryopreservation of Human Sperm

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Targeted Patient Population

Rising Volume of Art & Ivf Cycles

Product Launched and Promotional Strategies in Market

Market Restraints

Cost Burden of Advanced Reproductive Technologies

Lack of Knowledge & Awareness Regarding Infertility Treatments

Key Company Profiles

Hamilton Thorne

LensHook (Bonraybio)

Menicon Co. Ltd.

The Cooper Companies

Other Prominent Vendors

Cook

DxNow

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

gynotec

InVitroCare

Koek Biotechnology Bioengineering and Medical Services Industry and Trade Inc.

Kitazato Corporation

Memphasys

Lotus Bio

NidaCon International Ab

Promega Corporation

SAR Healthline Pvt Ltd.

Sperm Processor

Vitrolife

