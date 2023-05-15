Reviv3 Acquisition Corp., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Reviv3 Procare Signs Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with NASCAR

New line of NASCAR-branded earbuds, earmuffs, hearing devices, ear plugs, and outdoor speakers to be sold in NASCAR venues and distribution channels

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reviv3 Procare (“Reviv3” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:RVIV), entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with NASCAR.

Under the terms of the agreement, Reviv3 will produce and sell a new line of NASCAR-branded earbuds, earmuffs, hearing devices, ear plugs, and outdoor speakers in NASCAR venues and distribution channels in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, as well as at US military bases around the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with NASCAR to bring our innovations to their passionate fan base,” said Wes Harris, Reviv3 Director of Innovation. “Our new line of NASCAR-branded audio products combines our superior sound quality and cutting-edge technology with the excitement of the motorsport industry.”

The new line of products will feature the signature AXIL sound quality and is anticipated to be available for purchase in the Fall, 2023 NASCAR season at various track events & shops, retail outlets, and online stores.

“The exhilarating sounds of live racing are a huge part of the overall NASCAR experience, and we’re excited to team with AXIL to offer fans an array of high-quality hearing options that will help them enjoy the sport to its fullest,” said Megan Malayter, Managing Director, Licensing and Consumer Products at NASCAR.

Fans can tune into the next NASCAR Cup Series race – the All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway – Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets to North Wilkesboro and all other NASCAR races are available at www.nascar.com/tickets.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipated,” and “will,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause Reviv3’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support Reviv3’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL brand; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings; and (vi) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on Reviv3’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and ongoing impact of COVID-19, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

