Aviation Crew Management System Market to Worth USD 5.1 Billion by 2030 | With a 8.4% CAGR

Pune, India, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation crew management system market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 5.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast timeframe. Aviation Crew Management System (CMS) is a software application designed to optimize and manage the allocation of crew resources for air cargo, airlines, and other aviation operators. The system is primarily used to automate the crew planning and scheduling process and provide real-time data regarding crew availability and training. It manages crew rostering, tracking, scheduling, communication, and qualifications all in one place. It also collects and processes data on crew availability, skills, qualifications, and preferences to ensure that the right crew members are assigned to the right flights at the right time. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Aviation Crew Management System Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aviation Crew Management System Market Report:

CAE Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Optimization Systems Inc. (AOS) (U.S)

IBS Software Services (India)

Jeppesen (U.S.)

NAVBLUE (France)

Lufthansa Systems GMBH & Co (Germany)

InteliSys Aviation Systems Inc. (Canada)

Hexaware Technologies Ltd (India)

Hitit Computer Services (Turkey)

AIMS International Ltd (UAE)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.4 % 2030 Value Projection USD 5.1 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.9 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 182 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Solution Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Aviation Crew Management System Market Growth Drivers Rising Concerns Toward Mental Health of Crew Members to Propel Market Growth Emergence of New Airlines Across the Globe to Catalyze Market Growth

Segments:

Services Segment to Dominate Due to Increased Regulations for Crew Members to Meet the Current Criteria

Based on solution, the market is split into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the services segment led the market in 2022. Services refer to the process of scheduling and managing the crew members of an aviation company. They are essential for crew management companies and airlines as they help them in ensuring that the crew management systems are operating at peak efficiency.

Tracking Segment to Lead Due to Rising Demand for Real-time Monitoring and Communication

As per application, the market is segmented into planning, training, tracking, and others. Among these, the tracking segment held the largest aviation crew management systems market share in 2022 backed by the surging demand for real-time monitoring and communication. Tracking solutions help airlines in ensuring the safety and security of their crew, thus attributing to segment expansion.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Reduced Air Travel Worldwide Inhibited Market Proliferation Amid the Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide resulted in a substantial decline in air travel worldwide and stringent travel restrictions were imposed to control the spread of the virus. Air travel demand dropped significantly and many airlines and aircraft were forced to lay off large number of employees including crew members. This, in turn, reduced the need for crew management systems and hindered market augmentation.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an exhaustive overview of the global market inclusive of market share, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region. Moreover, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats impacting industry players are discussed in detail. The report also includes detailed information about the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Leading market players and tactical moves undertaken by them are discussed as well.

Drivers and Restraints:

Emergence of New Airlines Worldwide to Attribute to Market Proliferation

The emergence of new airlines worldwide is a key factor facilitating the aviation crew management system market growth. As more and more airlines emerge, there is a growing need for effective crew management solutions to manage their flight operations. For example, in April 2021, Avolon Holdings Ltd announced its plans to launch 90 new carriers by the end of the year. These new airlines are emerging in various regions including North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Crew management systems help airlines in complying with regulations, managing their crew schedules and rotations, and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, the surging demand for air travel has put pressure on airlines to operate more flights, which will boost aviation CMS demand. Moreover, crew management solutions help airlines to reduce costs, by optimizing crew utilization and improving operational efficiency.

On the other hand, the implementation of strict regulations and high implementation costs of aviation crew management systems will act as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Presence of Major OEMs and Advantages of Aviation CMS

North America captured majority of the aviation crew management system market share in 2022 owing to the presence of major OEM’s and rising adoption of the system due to its advantages. Aviation crew management systems provide advantages such as efficiency, cost savings, and scalability. These advantages will boost its adoption and contribute to market proliferation in the region.

The Europe market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period due to surging demand for efficient crew management solutions. For example, in April 2022, Lufthansa Systems signed an extended contract with LOT Polish Airlines for the use of the NetLine/Crew and schedule management solution NetLine/Sched for eight years.

Asia Pacific recorded the highest growth rate among all regions over the forecast period owing to the growing number of modernization projects of aviation infrastructure and expansion of cloud-based services.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations Between Airlines and CMS Providers to Aid Market Augmentation

Industry leaders in the global market are participating in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to aid profit and revenue generation and strengthen their positioning in the market. For instance, in July 2022, Air France, a France-based air carrier, signed an agreement with Boeing’s Jeppesen Crew Rostering solution as part of a five-year contract signed at the Farnborough Airshow to optimize crew schedules for nearly 13,000 cabin crew at the airline.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Aviation Crew Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Hardware Software Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Planning Tracking Training Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Middle East Rest of the World

North America Aviation Crew Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Hardware Software Services



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Lufthansa Systems launched the NetLine/Crew Qualification and Training Management solution that provides crew members and ground staff with a platform for planning their training and storing qualifications on a single platform. This innovative solution module brings trainings, qualifications, and planning on one platform making information exchange and communication easier.

