Result of the auction of treasury bills on 15 May 2023

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

København Ø, DENMARK

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19070 DKT 01/09/23 III4,7403,760
2.970
 100 %99.1250
Total4,740
3,760
      

The sale will settle 17 May 2023