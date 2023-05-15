Result of the auction of treasury bills on 15 May 2023

English Danish

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price 98 19070 DKT 01/09/23 III 4,740 3,760

2.970

100 % 99.1250

Total 4,740

3,760



The sale will settle 17 May 2023