Result of the auction of treasury bills on 15 May 2023

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19070 DKT 01/09/23 III
|4,740
|3,760
|2.970
|100 %
|99.1250
|Total
|4,740
|3,760
The sale will settle 17 May 2023
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK
The sale will settle 17 May 2023