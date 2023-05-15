DNA Vaccines Market Size Worth US$ 10.47 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the DNA Vaccines Market was valued at US$ 5.28 billion in 2022. It is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.90% and reach US$ 10.47 billion by 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The rising number of diseases resistant to antibiotics will drive market revenue growth.

The increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will drive demand for DNA vaccines.

North America dominates the DNA Vaccines market.

DNA Vaccines Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 5.28 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 10.47 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The growing prevalence of cancer and infectious illnesses in people and animals and a rise in demand for DNA vaccines because of their advantages, including less infection risk, ease of shipping, and stability at room temperature, will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing antibiotic-resistant diseases are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, rapid advancements in molecular biology and immunology are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global DNA Vaccines market from four perspectives: Type, Application, and Region.

•Based on the Type, the DNA Vaccines market is segmented into human DNA vaccines and animal DNA vaccines.

•Based on the Application, the DNA Vaccines market is segmented into human and animal diseases.

Type Segmentation

Based on the type, the DNA Vaccines market is segmented into human DNA vaccines and animal DNA vaccines. Animal DNA vaccines dominate the market due to the rise in the prevalence of canine melanoma and other animal diseases and the scarcity of human DNA vaccines.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global DNA Vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the DNA Vaccines market with the largest revenue share because of the rising budget of animal healthcare, rising purchasing power, the presence of numerous major companies, rapid advances in immunology and molecular biology, as well as the rise in the prevalence of cancer, hepatitis, HIV, and other disorders.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global DNA Vaccines market are:

Inovio Biomedical Corp.

Merck & Co.

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Dendreon Corporation

Eli-Lilly & Company

ASTELLAS PHARMA

Dynavax Technologies

Sanofi S.A.

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals

Geovax Labs, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Corp

Protein Sciences Corp.

Recent Developments:

A huge step forward in DNA vaccination research was made in March 2023 with the development of India's first and only dengue DNA vaccine candidate. The candidate elicited a potent immune response in early mice studies and raised survival rates following disease exposure.

Boehringer Ingelheim, Henke-Sass, and Wolf worked together in October 2020 to develop a brand-new needle-free intramuscular vaccine injection device for pigs from weaning to the nursery.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DNA VACCINE MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Human DNA Vacciness Animal DNA Vacciness GLOBAL DNA VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Human Diseases Oncology Infectious Disease Allergies Animal Diseases Canine Melanoma Vaccines West Nile Innovator Life tide-SW5 (Swine and Other Food Animals) Apex-IHN (Salmon Fish)

DNA VACCINES MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

