Cutting Tools Market Size Projected to Reach USD 31 billion, at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cutting tools Market Research Report Information by Tool Type, Region, Material Type, and Application - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Cutting tools market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 6.20%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 31 billion by the end of 2030.

Cutting tools Industry Overview:

Changeable tips or inserts are used in cutting tools, but solid circular devices are also available. The cutter of these tools comprises a separate piece of material that is fastened, soldered, or brazed to the workpiece. In cutting tools, inserts or changeable tips are utilized, and solid circular devices are also there. Cutting tool inlays and solid circular devices are highly used in several end-use sectors such as petroleum & gas, building, aerospace & military, and transportation. The global market for cutting tools has demonstrated tremendous development in recent years, owing mainly to the growing adoption across several end-use sectors such as petroleum & gas, building, aerospace & military, and transportation. Furthermore, the factors include an increased need for 3d printing, fabrication of complicated geometries, and changing consumer requirements. However, the upfront and high operating costs may limit the market's growth.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Cutting tools includes players such as:

Hilti Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

ICS Cutting Tools, Inc

OSG Corporation

Klein Tools, Inc.

ISCAR LTD

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

MAPAL

Robert Bosch GmbH

Makita Corporation

Snap-on, OTTO BAIER GmbH

Sandvik AG

Among others.





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Cutting tools industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the growing adoption across several end-use sectors such as petroleum & gas, building, aerospace & military, and transportation. Furthermore, the factors include an increased need for 3d printing, fabrication of complicated geometries, and changing consumer requirements. Demand for more production is urging businesses to utilize cutting-edge equipment to enhance efficiency, which enables them to achieve more extensive outputs in less time. Accordingly, cutting tools and DCS are discovering new ways to work together. On the contrary, precision in cutting tools is critical, and a computerized plan guarantees that there will be no compromises on that front. In addition, with changing consumer requirements, the market is predicted to experience substantial development over the review timeframe.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 31 Billion

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 6.20% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Tool Type, Material Type, Application Key Market Opportunities Scope for growth in developing nations Key Market Drivers Use of cutting tools in manufacturing

Demand for high-speed steel cutting tools

Growth of the end-use industries

Increase in use of power tools in households



Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated. Furthermore, a scarcity of competent metal-cutting tool operators, along with the increase in daily rates, are also projected to limit the performance of the market around the world.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Cutting tools market is no different than others. Tools that cut materials are deployed to generate and assemble several things. Thus, shutdowns around the majority parts of the world led to causing detrimental influence on the cutting tool industry. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the application areas, the Power Generation segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for cutting tools over the assessment era.

Among all the end-users, the Solid Round Tools segment is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market for cutting tools over the assessment era.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Cutting tools is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

According to the MRFR analysis report, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest revenue share across the global market for cutting tools over the evaluation timeframe. The region is home to vital industrial sectors in machine tools, automobiles, retail goods, and electronics, among other sectors. Access to skilled labor and low raw materials across the region are other vital parameters causing a surge in the regional cutting tools market over the assessment timeframe. The demand for cutting tools across the countries such as South Korea, China, and India has been increasing in recent years, which in turn is causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth. The region has China as the leading growth contributor.



The European region's cutting tools market will likely register substantial growth over the assessment timeframe. Cutting tools are gaining massive popularity across the region in the last few years. The growing automobile and energy production sectors are the major factors propelling the regional market's growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of spare automobile parts and fuel-efficient automobiles across the region is another vital parameter boosting the growth of the regional cutting tools market over the assessment timeframe.

