Global Immunoassay Market Analysis, Strategies, Trends & Forecasts Report 2023-2027 with Profiles of Over 60 Companies

The "Immunoassay Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country. With Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report profiles over 60 companies, large and small, working in this area. Learn all about the pitfalls and opportunities in this extensive report.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics.

Immunoassay is stepping up. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Multiplex is becoming table stakes.

Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement

Consumer Channels Open Wider

Immunity Technology Comes of Age

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Threat from PCR Based Instruments

Lower Barriers to Entry

Wellness has a downside

Immunoassay Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity

Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Chemical/Reagent Supplier

Pathology Supplier

Independent Clinical Laboratory

Public National/regional Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

Audit Body

Certification Body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT.

Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion

Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

RIA - A Technology Shows its Age

Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle

The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications

Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling

Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market

Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier

Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets

OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential

Economies of Scale. Going Away?

Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers

Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

Immunoassay Recent Developments

Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests

Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches

Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization

Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay

Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex

Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx for Antipsychotic Drug Testing

Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics

Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test

Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform

FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay

Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute

BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes

Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species

ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit

Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests

Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Applied BioCode

Arlington Scientific

Arrayit Corporation

Atomo Diagnostics

Aureum Diagnostics

Aurora Biomed

Autobio Diagnostics

AVIVA Systems Biology

Awareness Technology

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

Biomatik

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments

Boditech Med, Inc

Boster Biological Technology

Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dynex Technologies

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunodiagnostik AG

Inova Diagnostics

JR Biomedical

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Mbio Diagnostics

Meso Scale Discovery

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Molecular Devices

MP Biomedical

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Quidel

R&D Systems

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SD Biosensor

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TOSOH Bioscience

Veredus Laboratories

Vircell

YD Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Immunoassay Markets Definition

Enzyme Based

Immunofluorescence

Chemiluminescence

DNA/NAT

RIA & Other

Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services

Infectious Disease

Auto Immune

Endocrinology

Oncology

Cardiology

Other Specialty

