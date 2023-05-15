Air Care Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.20% Between 2022 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 19.75 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Air Care Market Information by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Air Care Market could thrive at a rate of 5.20% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 19.75 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Air Care Market Overview :

The air care market includes products that are used to freshen or improve the quality of indoor air, such as air fresheners, room sprays, and odor eliminators. The market is driven by increasing concerns about indoor air quality, particularly in urban areas where pollution and allergens can be high. Consumers are also looking for ways to create a pleasant and comfortable environment in their homes and workplaces, driving the demand for air care products. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of innovative and eco-friendly air care products that are driving market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 19.75 Billion CAGR 5.20% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Air Borne Diseases coupled with the Increasing Pollution Levels in Urban Areas

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Air Care industry include

Procter & Gamble Co

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Church & Dwight Co Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co Ltd

Newell Brands

WD-40 Co

Car-Freshener Corporation

Industry Development :

August 2022, Interflora India introduced a new line of handcrafted floral teas and scented candles, which are made using surplus flowers that have been repurposed.

August 2022 ,Shefar, a Japanese fragrance brand that sells directly to consumers, recently launched a line of scented candles that includes two different varieties. The candles were created by Noah Sato, a model and solo artist.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the air care market is the increasing focus on indoor air quality. As people spend more time indoors, there is a growing awareness of the impact of air quality on health and wellbeing. Consumers are seeking products that can help improve the air quality in their homes, such as air purifiers, essential oil diffusers, and scented candles.

Market Restraints:

One of the restraints for the air care market is the negative impact of some air care products on the environment. Many air care products contain chemicals that can contribute to indoor and outdoor air pollution, which can have harmful effects on human health and the environment. This has led to increased scrutiny of air care products and a growing demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Additionally, some consumers may be sensitive to the fragrances and chemicals in air care products, leading to a smaller target market

COVID 19 Analysis

The air care market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers increasingly spent more time at home and sought to create a pleasant indoor environment. This led to an increase in demand for air care products such as air fresheners, candles, and diffusers. Additionally, concerns about airborne transmission of the virus led to an increase in demand for air purifiers and filters.

However, the pandemic also had some negative impacts on the air care market. Supply chain disruptions and increased transportation costs led to higher prices for raw materials and finished products. This led to some consumers being more price-sensitive and switching to cheaper alternatives, such as natural remedies or homemade air fresheners. Overall, the air care market is expected to continue to grow in the post-COVID era as consumers increasingly prioritize indoor air quality and fragrance. However, companies in the market must adapt to changing consumer preferences and supply chain challenges to maintain growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The product types in the market include Air Fresheners Sprays, Electric Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Air Freshener Gels, Candles, and Others.

By Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the segment includes Store-Based and Non-Store Based

Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for air care products, due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, as well as the growing awareness of indoor air quality. The presence of established air care product manufacturers, such as Procter & Gamble and Reckitt Benckiser, further drives the market growth in this region.

Europe is the second-largest market for air care products, with significant demand for natural and organic air care products. The increasing concern for air pollution and its adverse effects on human health is driving the demand for natural and eco-friendly air care products in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the air care market, owing to the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles of consumers in this region. The growing awareness about air care products, along with the rising demand for premium air care products, is further driving the market growth in this region. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India, with their large population and growing urbanization, provides significant opportunities for the growth of the air care market in the region.

