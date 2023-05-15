Global Automotive Blockchain Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Need for Protection of Data Leaks and Manipulations Coupled with Decreased Operational Costs Boost Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Blockchain Market (2023-2028) by Mobility, Provider, Application, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 747.92 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3067.16 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 32.61%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Investments and Favorable Government Initiatives in the Automotive Blockchain
- Growing Need for Protection of Data Leaks and Manipulations Coupled with Decreased Operational Costs
- Potential Need for Faster Transactions
Restraints
- Higher Uncertainty Over Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Automotive Blockchain for Payments, Transportation, and Logistics
Challenges
- Issues Over Security and Privacy
- Gaining User Acceptance and Lack of Technical Expertise
Market Segmentations
The Global Automotive Blockchain Market is segmented based on Mobility, Provider, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- By Mobility, the market is classified into Commercial Mobility, Personal Mobility, and Shared Mobility.
- By Provider, the market is classified into Application & Solution Provider, Infrastructure & Protocols Provider, and Middleware Provider.
- By Application, the market is classified into Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contracts, and Supply Chain.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Mobility as a Service Provider, OEMs, and Vehicle Owners.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Carvertical, ConsenSys, HCL Technologies, IBM Corp, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Blockchain Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Automotive Blockchain Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Blockchain Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$747.92 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3067.16 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Mobility
7 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Provider
8 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Application
9 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By End-User
10 Americas' Automotive Blockchain Market
11 Europe's Automotive Blockchain Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Blockchain Market
13 APAC's Automotive Blockchain Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture PLC
- Carvertical
- ConsenSys
- Cube Intelligence Ltd. (JMC Capital Partners)
- HCL Technologies
- IBM Corp.
- Loyyal Corp.
- Viseo Group
- NXM Labs, Inc.
- ShiftMobility
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
