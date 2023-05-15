Biomass Power Market Size Projected to Reach USD 2,10,512.4 Million, at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biomass power Market Research Report Information by Feedstock, Region, Technology, and End Use - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Biomass power market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 5.8%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 2,10,512.4 Million by the end of 2030. As per the documents, the Biomass power market was valued at nearly USD 54.1 billion in 2020.

Biomass power Industry Overview:

Biomass fuel refers to a renewable energy source derived from organic materials.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global Biomass power Market includes players such as:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US)

Vattenfall AB (Sweden)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

VEOLIA (France)

Suez (France)

Xcel Energy Inc (US)

Orsted A/S (Denmark)

Licella Holdings Ltd (Australia)

Amerseco Inc (US)

Ramboll Group A/S (US)

Among others.





Biomass Power Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Biomass power industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating demand For power generation. Furthermore, the increasing supply of renewable biomass power, increased demand for clean energy generation, and favorable policies & regulations by governments are also projected to impact the development of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated. The market also has high operating costs, which in turn is also anticipated to restrict the performance of the market over the review timeframe. Some of the major costs involved in biomass power generation are the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), feedstock acquisition costs, costs associated with pre-treatment technologies of biomass, and transportation costs.

Biomass Power Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 2,10,512.4 Million

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Feedstock and Application Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for an environment-friendly renewable source of energy Key Market Drivers Rising need to control the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG)





Biomass Power Market Segment Analysis

Among all the technologies, the combustion segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global biomass power market over the assessment timeframe. Biomass feedstock is directly combusted in a furnace with air to transform water into steam. The generated steam is utilized to drive a steam turbine to generate electricity. The combustion technology has a non-complex operation and is cheaper than other advanced biomass power technologies. This is the main aspect causing a global surge in the segment's performance. Biomass power can be utilized for power generation, heating, lighting, and cooking gas applications. These aspects will likely boost the development of the anaerobic digestion technology segment over the forecast period. On the other hand, the gasification technology segment is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the review timeframe.

Among all feedstocks, the solid biofuel segment is projected to secure the top position across the global market for biomass power over the assessment timeframe. The easy availability and low cost of solid biofuels is considered the main parameter supporting enhancing the segment's performance. However, the liquid biofuel segment will showcase the maximum growth rate over the review timeframe. The biogas segment secured the second spot across the global market over the assessment period. Its superior calorific value and capability to be generated and used in remote areas are believed to be the vital parameter supporting the segment's performance. Biogas mainly consists of methane and carbon dioxide, which is produced by anaerobic digestion and can also be generated through the thermal process of solid biofuel. Biomass power can be used for several applications, such as cooking, heating, and power generation.



Biomass Power Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Biomass power market is no different than others. The renewable power industry had to face a major impact due to the pandemic resulting in a shortage of raw material supply and impending job losses. Organizations face different challenges in the energy & power industry because of a decline in electricity prices post the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, the US is one of the biggest markets for biomass power generation. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Biomass Power Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Biomass power is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global Biomass power industry over the assessment timeframe. The region is considered one of the biggest markets for biomass power globally. There is an enhanced demand for energy in the region given to the rising population coupled with rising per capita disposable income across the region.



Moreover, these fast-developing economies in this region are also the top polluters across the world. In addition, the region is predicted to display substantial development on the abundant availability of natural resources. Developing nations such as Indonesia and India promise sizeable growth due to purported government legislation to raise investments in the biomass power sector.

